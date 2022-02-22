The IUP Department of Athletics, in conjunction with Pinnacle Venue Services at the KCAC, announced ticket prices for next week’s Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference basketball games.
The men’s and women’s tournaments are slated to open with the first round on Monday. Quarterfinal games will be played on Wednesday, March 2, with the highest remaining seed from the designated division of each gender to host the semifinals and championship on March 5 and 6.
The IUP men have already clinched the PSAC West regular-season title, a first-round bye and home court advantage in the tournament. The Hawks will play host to a to-be-determined opponent in the quarterfinals on March 2.
The IUP women have locked up a postseason spot, but seeding in the tightly contested PSAC West has yet to be determined.
Tickets for IUP’s finalized PSAC tournament games will go on sale Saturday at the conclusion of the IUP women’s basketball game against Pitt-Johnstown. Tickets can be purchased in person at the KCAC box office. Season ticket holders will have the right of first refusal on their seats and have until noon Monday to retain their regular-season seats. All seats will be released to the general public at 12:01 p.m.
Season ticket holders can only reserve their seats by visiting the box office.
All other tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets can be purchased in person, by phone at (800) 514-3849 or online at IUPTix.com. Additional fees may apply.
Tickets are $12 for adults; $7 for youths ages 2-18; and $7 for non-PSAC university students with a valid school ID. IUP students with a valid iCard are admitted free along with visiting PSAC member institution students with a valid school ID.
The box office is located in the main lobby. Hours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday (non-game day), 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday (game day), 10 a.m.-halftime of second game.
For information, call the box office at (724) 357-5222, ext. 109.
FOOTBALL: The IUP football program has announced a future four-year home-and-home series with Ashland (Ohio).
The series will start in 2023 and run through 2026.
The teams will meet first in Indiana on the opening weekend of the 2023 season. IUP also will play at home in 2025. Games at Ashland are in 2024 and 2026.
“This four-year series with Ashland is great for both schools and we’re excited to share this with our fan bases,” Todd Garzarelli, IUP director of athletics, said. “It is definitely a huge opportunity to bring together two regional institutions with histories of great academics and athletics. And for us to have stability in our opening series and build a rivalry with Ashland, a team that is well-respected and always nationally competitive, is second to none when you talk about home openers. Thank you to Al King and his team at Ashland for helping to make this happen.”
“We are ecstatic to renew our opening game series with Ashland University,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella. “It is an honor to compete against a class program that we have had two outstanding games with in the past. Coach Lee Owens always produces very well-coached teams that play with great effort. We look forward to the opener in 2023.”
The teams last met to open up both the 2017 and 2018 seasons. The Crimson Hawks won both meetings, including a 26-23 victory on a last-second field goal in Indiana during their 13-1 national semifinalist season of 2017. IUP also won 21-17 at Ashland in 2018.