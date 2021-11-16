Time is running out for archery hunters, with the season closing Friday.
Colder weather has deer seeking food sources during daylight hours, which will benefit those with an unfilled tag. To encounter deer, a hunter should seek such feeding areas and then set up an ambush from the downwind side.
Acorns, beech nuts and corn all provide the calories that deer crave when the temperature drops. Although deer need these carbohydrate-rich food sources, they lack moisture so deer will continue to feed on green vegetation as well. Recently planted cover crops, clover plots and creek bottoms with lush grass can provide the greenery deer want.
After several weeks of hunting pressure, deer are on high alert so one must be stealthy when approaching a hunting spot. Reducing noise, keeping the wind in your favor and using cover to conceal your approach will allow a greater chance of seeing deer on your sit.
Despite the days dwindling for archery season, those who have not been seeing deer in their familiar haunts might want to consider some in-season scouting. Exploring the area during prime-time morning and evening hours can reveal a new area to attempt to hunt. Using elevation to watch over a large area can allow one to establish a pattern that deer are using either to or from their bedding.
Finding deer and obtaining permission are two entirely different things, and one should focus on areas with public hunting or where permission is granted.
If the season ends with tags in hand, one can use archery equipment during the regular firearms season. With the orange army afield, utilizing the reduced safety zone requirements for archery might allow you to hunt a sanctuary that rifle hunters cannot enter.
The late archery season after Christmas can be challenging because of the bitter temperatures, but it forces the deer to move. While there are fewer deer in the woods after Christmas, there are even fewer hunters, and one should have little competition. The second rut can have a surviving buck on the move and anytime one is in the woods there is a chance for success.
Fall turkey season closed Saturday, but hunters in Wildlife Management Units 2C, 2D and 2E will have another opportunity. A somewhat recently adopted Thanksgiving season runs from Nov 24-26, allowing one last chance at harvesting a turkey of either sex.
Harvests and studies indicate the flock population is declining across the state so it might be harder to find birds than in the past.
Centerfire rifles are no longer legal to use during the fall season so hunters must use archery equipment, shotgun or muzzleloader to pursue their turkey. Hunters may harvest either a hen or gobbler.
Much like deer, turkey prefer acorns, beech nuts and corn but also have a fondness for wild grapes. My time in the woods has revealed an excellent grape crop, and heading for the thick tangles could reveal fresh turkey scratchings.
Bear season will open on Saturday and run through the Tuesday. Hunters will be allowed to hunt on Sunday this year, eliminating the momentary pause in the season. The influx of activity on the opening day puts a lot of bears out of position, and the movement on Sunday should be comparable to the opener. With the way the weather is going, the possibility for snow in parts of the state appears good.
The chances of shooting the bear of a lifetime are excellent in Pennsylvania, and one should be prepared to call on friends and family should they harvest a 500-plus-pound bruin.
Indiana County consistently produces bears each season, but the checkerboard of private property makes it difficult to use the process of elimination. Hunting pressure is greater on public lands, allowing the greater chance of a bear being jumped and taking an escape route toward the next available cover. In my years of pursuing bears, I have seen them go well over 5 miles when jumped or returning to their preferred cover, allowing them to appear anywhere at any time.