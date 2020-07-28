Hunters who have not yet applied for their antlerless deer licenses should do so soon.
On Aug. 3, county treasurers will begin accepting applications for the first round of unsold licenses. For those who enjoy hunting and eating venison, these antlerless deer licenses offer an affordable way to do both. While most WMUs offer plenty of antlerless tags, waiting until the last minute could result in learning they have sold out.
Hunters may acquire up to three antlerless deer licenses and are encouraged to harvest mature doe.
• The deadline for applying for the elk license drawing is Friday. Applicants may apply for up to three chances at harvesting an elk at a cost of $11.90 a chance. An archery, regular-season firearms and late-season hunt allow management of the herd.
Our state is known to hold some record bulls, and anyone who draws a license is extremely lucky.
A large number of cow elk tags are offered and can provide a memorable hunt with some outstanding table fare.
• If you or someone you know is interested in learning how to fish, plans should be made for Wednesday. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and Yellow Creek State Park staff are offering a free introduction to fishing meet-up programs. Advance registration is required, and no fishing licenses are needed for the duration of the program.
This program will provide fishing equipment, bait and instruction at no cost. Basics of how to be safe, cast, bait a hook and going fishing will be
covered. Participants are welcome to bring their own equipment.
• The hunting seasons are fast approaching and hunters would be wise to obtain any equipment needed sooner rather than later.. Retailers and suppliers often sell out of popular items in the weeks prior to opening day, and it pays to plan in advance. If possible, shopping locally within the county will allow any purchases to directly impact the region.
Already I have begun to make a list of essential equipment to stock up on, with the main one being a dozen arrows for the upcoming archery season. When archery season begins, the deer herd is at its highest, and the chances of getting one within bow range is great.
Harvesting deer early in the season allows more opportunity to consume them while also balancing the herd better.
• Current weather conditions can make it difficult to enjoy the outdoors, but there is still plenty that can be done in the early morning and late evenings.
Bullfrogs and snapping turtles can be harvested with a fishing license and are abundant in the area. Special regulations and limits govern the harvest of such species, and the rules should be understood before embarking in a new adventure.
The early morning rain that fell today should make for an excellent day of hunting groundhogs. Those with youth hunters will benefit from planning a few woodchuck hunts this summer.
Target acquisition and gaining confidence in firearms are two benefits of hunting for the burrowing rodent. In most instances, the quarry will be visible quickly and several shot opportunities should present themselves.
Combining groundhog hunts with time at the gun range will allow a hunter to have a shot perfected by the time big game seasons begin to open.