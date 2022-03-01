The month of March brings much excitement with the arrival of spring finally in sight.
Change is difficult for many, and hunters in particular must deal with the closing of the majority of hunting and trapping seasons. The conditions at this time of year are all but perfect for enjoying the outdoors, and one should not let the established hunting seasons bring an end to adventure.
During the last week of the small game season, my beagles and I hunted hard, making the most of the opportunity while it was available. Despite the small game season spanning five months, there is always a sense of urgency as the last day approaches.
One of the many benefits of owning a hunting dog, however, is that the season never ends. Already I am planning a trip to the Indiana Beagle Club to enjoy the grounds and will continue to train throughout the spring.
Bucks are still clinging to their antlers, although some have begun to shed their headgear. During several days afield last week, I was constantly on the lookout for hidden treasure, but the best I came up with was an old license plate from the 1980s. Early in February, I did find an old shed and a freshly dropped one, although the best hunting will occur later this month and into early April.
Those with trail cameras still in operation are at an advantage as they can monitor when a particular buck drops its antlers. I spoke with another hunter that devoted a day to seeking sheds but came up empty-handed despite being skilled and in good winter habitat.
While one may find an antler nearly anywhere, focusing on areas that deer congregate in during winter will increase the odds of striking gold. Paying attention and keeping notes as to places deer frequent at this time of year will allow one to hunt with better odds. Sadly, where one finds a shed does not equate to a good place to hunt deer in the fall.
Southern slopes, dense evergreen thickets and windswept fields are all good places to hunt sheds. Creek and road crossings are also good places to dislodge an antler, but I have never found one in such a situation. The majority of antlers that I find are on an agricultural field edge, but I must say the bulk of my efforts are focused there.
Trails leading out into the field should be followed back into the woods and the field searched in proximity to where deer are entering. Bedding areas are another good place to find antlers as deer spend the bulk of their time in them or traveling to and from food sources. Squirrels are quick to devour an antler, and in the woods sheds do not last long before damage is caused by chewing.
An excuse to get afield is good enough for me to anticipate and plan several shed hunts each spring.
- While it is difficult to believe, trout season will soon be upon us, allowing anglers to explore our state’s waterways. Approved trout waters are abundant, and one does not have to look or travel far to find a suitable spot to wet a line.
Scouting out new areas prior to the season should allow one to have a better understanding of the water and where trout might reside. If one has the time, assisting in stocking the lake or stream can reveal useful information.
The amount, size and species of trout stocked all will allow an angler to better prepare for the opening day. With time at a premium in life, using this late winter to gear up on supplies will allow one to hit the water in better form. Taking an inventory of tackle is fun to do, although at times can take some time to find. Freshly spooled line, hooks, lures, sinkers and waders all will be needed come opening day.
Fishing licenses are relatively affordable, and purchasing one sooner rather than later will allow for avoiding long lines and having it on hand when the opportunity arises to hit the water. A number of sportsmen’s clubs offer kids fishing derbies, and registering for one now will allow the anticipation to grow until the event.