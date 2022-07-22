IUP women’s basketball coach Tom McConnell retired unexpectedly Wednesday.

“Recently I have been praying and thoughtfully considering my future, and with great clarity and peace I have decided that it is time for me to retire from coaching,” McConnell said. “This was a tremendously difficult decision because I am walking away from the best and most rewarding job that I have ever had. During my time at IUP I was so very blessed to work with a great group of coaches, administrators, and staff members, not to mention coach a truly wonderful group of student-athletes. As I look back on my nine years here, there is no doubt that I have been truly blessed.

Tags