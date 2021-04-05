MARION CENTER — Runs came at a minimum, and so did contact with the baseball, in United’s 3-0 victory over Marion Center in a Heritage Conference game Monday.
United’s Ben Tomb recorded 18 of 21 outs by strikeout and yielded only one hit without issuing a walk in an 87-pitch performance.
Marion Center’s Ty Ryen was sharp, too, striking out 10, walking two and allowing only no hits until the sixth inning.
Ryen, however, didn’t make it out of the sixth, when United scored all of its runs in a game that was scoreless to that point. The Lions capitalized on three errors.
Hunter Cameron reached on the first error start the inning. Joe Marino stepped in and delivered an RBI double for the first run of the game and ended up moving up to third on the throw.
Gaven Palko came on in relief of Ryen, but Marion Center committed another error on Wade Plowman’s fly ball and Marino scored on the play. With one out, another error on Brad Felix’s grounder put Plowman in scoring position, and Jon Henry smacked an RBI single to make it 3-0.
Marion Center’s defense came through with an inning-ending double play, but the damage was done.
Tomb finished off the Stingers in the seventh with two strikeouts, including the final one to end the game. He struck out the side in the first through third inning and the fifth and the sixth. The Lions committed two errors behind him, and he hit one batter.
Marcus Badzik had Marion Center’s only hit with a two-out single in the first inning followed by an error before Tomb recorded his third strikeout of the inning.
Marion Center (1-1) plays host to West Shamokin on Thursday.
United, which has shutouts in its two game this season, visits Saltsburg on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
INDIANA 14, PUNXSUTAWNEY 4: Held to three hits in a shutout in its season opener, Indiana packed its bats and headed to Punxsutawney for a non-conference game Monday.
Indiana banged out 17 hits, including three home runs, and broke the game open with a five-run fourth inning powered by a grand slam.
Olivia Zimmerman, hit two home runs, going back-to-back in the third inning with Ashlyn Winslow and cracking a grand slam in the fourth to break the game open.
Zimmerman and Winslow accounted for nine of Indiana RBIs, with Zimmerman finishing with five and Winslow four. They each went 2-for-5.
Sara Zimmerman cranked out three hits, including a triple, a drove in a couple runs. Taylor Wood and Regan Trusal each doubled.
Olivia Zimmerman also picked up the win, striking out eight, walking four and scattering seven hits.
“It was good to see out team come out hitting and still play pretty good defense and get the first win for them this season,” Indiana coach Harold Wilson said. “Hopefully we can keep that rolling.”
Riley Presloid had two hits for Punxsutawney.
Indiana plays at Cambria Heights on Friday.
MONDAY’S BOX SCORE
UNITED 3, MARION CENTER 0
United — 3
Cameron 4-1-0-0, Marino 2-1-1-1, Plowman 3-1-0-0, Tomb 3-0-0-0, Felix 2-0-0-0, Henry 2-0-1-1, Timko 3-0-0-0, McCully 2-0-0-0, Strong 1-0-0-0, Worthington 3-0-0-0, Totals 25-3-2-2
Marion Center — 0
Olp 3-0-0-0, Ryen 3-0-0-0, Badzik 2-0-1-0, Cattau 3-0-0-0, Palko 2-0-0-0, Bennett 3-0-0-0, Bracken 2-0-0-0, Lynn 2-0-0-0, Fairman 2-0-0-0, Totals 22-0-1-0
United 000 003 0 — 3 2 2
Marion Center 000 000 0 — 0 1 5
2B — Marino. W — Tomb 18 K, 0 BB. L — Ryen 10 K, 2 BB. MONDAY’S LINESCORE
INDIANA 14, PUNXSUTAWNEY 4
Indiana 112 530 2 — 14 17 0
Punxsutawney 002 110 0 — 4 7 1