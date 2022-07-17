Core veterans Kris Letang and
Evgeni Malkin are back, and it looks like the Pittsburgh Penguins will head into the 2022-23 season no better than they have been in the past five years that all ended with early playoff exits.
Instead of piecing out one or both of these high-ticket veterans to get younger and faster, the Pens chose to become the oldest team in the league by putting sentimentality over smart business and keeping the 16-year-old core together.
Look, I get it.
There’s something special about keeping Letang, Malkin and Sidney Crosby together for the entirety of their careers. Not many players can claim that feat, let alone a whole trio — a trio that won three Stanley Cups together and turned a franchise
fighting against bankruptcy and
relocation talks into a dynasty.
I grew up watching these three
players make my favorite team a
contender year after year. There’s a Geno jersey hanging in my closet; I have a shirt autographed by Letang sitting in my office; and I even got my start in sports media as an intern for the Pens.
The memories I have of those
players are something I hold close.
Too bad sentimentality doesn’t win Stanley Cups.
This was a chance to make the imminent growing pains hurt a little less, and Pittsburgh’s front office squandered it for a chance at some fairy tale that this group has one last run in them as they are.
As the 23-man roster stood Friday, the Pens have the oldest team in the league with an average age of 29.57, with the Washington Capitals (29.48) and New York Islanders (29.37) close behind.
Crosby turns 35 in August. Malkin turns 36 at the end of July. Letang turned 35 in April.
The Pens also gave 38-year-old Jeff Carter a two-year, $6.25 million
contract.
Even the young guns that helped push the Penguins to back-to-back Cups in 2016 and ’17 are now vets in their own rights. Bryan Rust is 30 and Jake Guentzel is 27.
Rust recently signed a six-year, $30.75 million extension, which was a complete steal for Pittsburgh and the right decision for a winger who’s hard to replace despite his late-season struggles.
If Guentzel re-signs when his 2018 contract is up at the end of the
2023-24 season, then he will be 31 when the Crosby-era officially starts to unravel with what will most likely be Malkin’s retirement.
Twenty-nine-year-old Rickard Rakell’s six-year, $30 million deal was also a smart move by Pittsburgh to keep another valuable winger.
However, he’ll be 33 at the start of a potential rebuild in 2026.
I will even give the Penguins’ front office and Letang props for signing the defenseman at a hometown
discount of $6.1 million annually for the next six years — a decrease from his past $7.25 million cap hit.
There’s a really good chance Tanger doesn’t play the full six years, but the length allows Pittsburgh to keep him at a more reasonable price. That’s when sentimentality helps teams win championships.
Plus, despite my own gripes about Letang consistently pinching the Pens out of games, he looked better this season than he has in a long time.
Letang is an off-ice conditioning workhorse who plays an insanely high amount of minutes and can be used in any situation. He’s maturing in the ways that matter, and he was willing to work with the team that took a chance on him once already.
Letang’s re-signing and the acquisition of Tampa Bay’s Jan Rutta puts the Pens’ deflating defense in a better position. Though Pittsburgh now has nine d-men, which means two will have to go soon, and all signs point to Marcus Pettersson and John Marino. At least they should be pointing there and away from Mike Matheson, which will free up some cap space, but not nearly enough after Malkin’s new deal.
Geno’s skating and 5-on-5 play has taken a dramatic turn for the worse. He has a history of injuries, his defensive game is nearly nonexistent and he’s a turnover machine, especially in the neutral zone. Sure, he scored 42 points in 41 games after returning from offseason knee surgery, but he also gave away the puck 1.17 times per game — that number only includes personal giveaways and not his 34 additional takeaways.
He’s frankly not worth the $6.1 million cap hit for the next four years.
Not to mention, the Pens haven’t been able to find him a suitable winger since he entered the league and now they don’t have the money to do so — nor do they have enough valuable assets to trade for one.
Another team could’ve given Malkin a fresh start, a better-fitting system for his style of play, more motivation to win with a chip on his shoulder and an overall opportunity to revamp his game after becoming stagnant with the Pens.
But, hey, the gang’s back together!
The same gang that hasn’t seen a second-round playoff series since 2018 when they were knocked out by the Caps in Round 2.
“These aren’t really good hockey players,” Penguins GM Ron Hextall told reporters earlier in the week. “These are generational players that make people better. We still feel like we’re in the mix of the top teams in the league.”
Hextall has to know that the simple act of holding generational players doesn’t make a team victorious.
Ask Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maples Leafs, who also can’t get out of the first round, or Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, who got so close to drinking from the Cup just to come up short by lacking valuable pieces.
It takes more than just generational talent to win a Stanley Cup.
The Pittsburgh Penguins are sitting on a full house with three aces — a good hand, for sure, but not good enough to beat the inevitable royal flush of the team to lift Lord Stanley.
Just like in poker, there’s a chance a full house can be enough to sweep the table. If that ends up being the case and the Pens get their happily-ever-after fourth Stanley Cup championship out of this aging core, I’m happy to be wrong.