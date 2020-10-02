One hundred years ago on this date, the Pittsburgh Pirates worked overtime — and then some — at Forbes Field.
The Bucs and defending world champion Cincinnati clashed in a tripleheader on Oct. 2, 1920, the Reds taking two of the three games. The teams plodded through 24 innings on a frigid afternoon simply because third place — and a cut of the World Series receipts — was at stake.
By the time the final out was recorded, fans and players alike were baseball weary. The concept of a tripleheader was clearly as unwelcome as a tax audit.
“The National League’s departure of playing three ball games in one afternoon will hardly be copied extensively,” wrote Charles J. “Chilly” Doyle in the Pittsburgh Gazette Times. “All and all, it was a very exciting afternoon — but the day proved too much is too much.”
No tripleheaders have been played in the 100 years since.
The unusual three-game extravaganza resulted from a rainout on Friday, Oct. 1. Pittsburgh owner Barney Dreyfuss asked league president John Heydler for permission to turn Saturday’s scheduled doubleheader into a tripleheader (the teams were scheduled to play their Sunday season finales elsewhere against other opponents). Heydler gave his blessing.
The combatants began play at noon, but they couldn’t complete what Edward F. Balinger of the Pittsburgh Post termed a “three-ring circus.” Game 3 was called by darkness after six innings.
More than 6,000 shivering fans turned out to witness what was the third tripleheader in major league history. Manager Pat Moran’s Reds won the opener, 13-4, to clinch third place and consign the Bucs to fourth, knocking 24-game winner Wilbur Cooper from the box with a six-run outburst in the third inning. Noted the Pittsburgh Daily Dispatch, “The last year champs hammered Wilbur with everything but the bat bag, and probably would have used that if it had not been frozen to the ground.”
The Reds won Game 2 by a 7-3 score before manager George Gibson’s Bucs bounced back for a 6-0 victory in the abbreviated third game behind rookie pitcher Johnny Morrison, who allowed only four hits.
“The last two contests of the afternoon were farces as far as the use of the regular lineups were concerned,” L.H. Wollen wrote in the Pittsburgh Press. “Manager Moran used pitchers and catchers in the infield and outfield positions and in the third spasm, Manager Gibson followed his lead and used a pitcher and a catcher in the outfield.”
Play was finally halted at 6 p.m., “without any protest on the part of anybody,” Doyle wrote.
Apart from Morrison’s pitching, the highlight of the day for the Pirates was the performance of third baseman Clyde Barnhart. Only 10 days into his big league career, Barnhart hit safely in three games in one day, a feat that, it’s safe to predict, will never be duplicated. The 24-year-old rookie went 2-for-4 with a double in the opener, 1-for-4 with a double in the middle game and 1-for-3 in the darkness-truncated finale.
The last tripleheader in major league history provided a fitting bookend to the first, since that one also involved Pittsburgh. Brooklyn, which was en route to its first NL championship, won all three games from the visiting Alleghenies, as they were then known, at Washington Park on Sept. 1, 1890. Baltimore swept Louisville in baseball’s second tripleheader six years later.