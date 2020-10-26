HOLLIDAYSBURG — What exactly doomed the Blairsville Bobcats on Saturday at Tiger Stadium: One pivotal play from the 39-yard line early in the first quarter, or multiple plays that resulted in 28 points for the other team in the third quarter?
Or was it just a domination at the line of scrimmage by that other team? Maybe it was four Blairsville turnovers?
The answer is all of the above in a 50-20 loss at the hands of the Williamsburg Blue Pirates in the first round of the District 6 1A playoffs.
While Williamsburg celebrated its first District 6 playoff victory since 1989, Blairsville’s season ended after seven games (2-5), the earliest close to a Blairsville season in many decades, as the Bobcats opted to pick up no additional games.
In a way, the game ended early for the Bobcats as well. Though Blairsville was never out of this one until minutes into the third quarter, momentum seemed to shift decisively in Williamsburg’s favor on the fourth play from scrimmage on the first possession of the game. On fourth-and-1 from the 39, the give went to running back Tyler Clark. Defensive lineman Isaac Witmer met him before the 40 and was joined by a number of other defenders, and Clark appeared to be a half-yard short. But officials spotted the ball on the 40, didn’t measure and moved the sticks.
“That first drive, I’m not going to lie, I’d love to see the film,” Blairsville coach Rick Artley said. “I feel like on fourth-and-1, we had them stopped. I will 100 percent say that. That could change the game around a little bit. We get the ball on their 39. I watched the official run out there. He was definitely inside the mark, but then they walked out and marked it on the line. So that’s a game-changer early on.
“But from then on, you still have to make plays, and they made a lot more plays than we did. And they were more physical than us throughout the whole game.”
That’s where the other answers begin to sink in. Blairsville committed two turnovers in the first half. The Bobcats committed another early in the third quarter. The spot that didn’t go Blairsville’s way early in the first quarter seemed to open the door to 22 Williamsburg points in the first half. A fumble early in the second half played a role in Williamsburg putting the game away with 28 points in the third quarter. And all along, the Blue Pirates dominated the line of scrimmage.
The first Williamsburg possession continued until six plays later, when quarterback Lambert Palmer plunged over the goal line from 2 yards to score the first points. What might have been an early turnover on downs, leaving Blairsville with great field position, allowed Williamsburg to draw first blood instead, and Blairsville never recovered.
Blairsville struggled to bottle up Williamsburg’s running game, which piled up 215 yards, and couldn’t recreate the dynamic mix of rushing and passing that worked so well the week before at West Shamokin. While Blairsville quarterback Zak Artley completed 17 of 30 passes for 267 yards, it was mostly in catch-up mode. Blairsville was held to minus-20 yards on the ground.
“They definitely were more physical than we were and they manhandled us at the line of scrimmage,” Rick Artley said. “That was the difference. They controlled the line of scrimmage and when that happens, you’re going to lose the game.”
Blairsville also lost defensive back Isiah Lawson in the first quarter with an apparent knee injury. Lawson was lauded by his coach for his best defensive performance of the season at West Shamokin, so his loss certainly didn’t help Blairsville’s situation.
Williamsburg scored the first 22 points, including another touchdown dive by Palmer of 4 yards on the Blue Pirates’ second possession. Tyler Clark added another short scoring run of 4 yards to put Blairsville in a three-score hole in the second quarter before the Bobcats finally answered with a touchdown drive in the final two minutes of the first half. Devon Witmer scored the first of his two touchdowns on a 3-yard pass from Zak Artley to cut Williamsburg’s lead to 22-7 just before the halftime.
The Bobcats took a little momentum into the locker room and the knowledge that they would get the ball to open the second half, but the Blue Pirates moved quickly to end any further Blairsville hopes of a comeback in the third quarter.
Blairsville opened the second half with a yard loss on the first play, then two incompletions. After a punt, Williamsburg took over on its own 42 and Jahmarea Wansley caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Palmer three plays. The three-play drive included a 30-yard run by Wes McCall.
Bad for Blairsville turned to worse when the Bobcats fumbled deep in their territory on the next series, the third of four Blairsville turnovers, and the Blue Pirates wasted no time hitting Wansley on a 12-yard touchdown pass on the next play. The Bobcats were down, 34-7, less than three minutes into the quarter.
McCall scored on Williamsburg’s next possession with an 8-yard pass from Palmer.
Witmer caught a 60-yard touchdown pass later in the third quarter, but it was quickly answered with a 74-yard kickoff return by McCall, giving the Blue Pirates 28 points in the quarter.
Palmer completed 9 of 11 passes for 119 yards, and the Blue Pirates totaled 334 yards of offense.
Williamsburg earned a place in the quarterfinals at second-seeded Homer-Center on Friday night, but the Blue Pirates appear to be up to the task.
“Our record (4-3) is kind of deceiving,” said Williamsburg coach Ryan Hileman. “Two of our losses were to state-ranked teams, and the other was to the second-ranked team in Double A. These kids have played well the last few games and really pulled it together. We wanted to come out and play physical football and set the tone, and we did that.”
Rick Artley said it wasn’t a hard decision to end the season at Hollidaysburg, though other teams in the Heritage Conference that are no longer in playoff contention are playing at least one more week, such as West Shamokin taking on Saltsburg and United playing Conemaugh Township.
“It really wasn’t, because we wanted to play for something,” Rick Artley said. “I don’t want to go play a game just to play. Just like Isiah getting hurt early, which definitely threw us for a little loop on offense and defense, well, who is to say it’s not somebody else next week for a meaningless game. If we hadn’t have won last week (at West Shamokin) and we were just finishing the schedule, yeah, I’d do it. But now that we were in the playoffs and got knocked out ... my son’s a quarterback, I’d see him or Devin or somebody else blow out a knee or something for a game that doesn’t mean anything. ... I didn’t want them to have the mindset in their heads that there would be another game (that had no meaning). I wanted them knowing that if this was it, this was it.”