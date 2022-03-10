Defense does win championships.
IUP and Fayetteville State are proof.
In an era when offense is even more the rage, IUP and Fayetteville State each rode their defense to conference championships. Now two of the top defensive teams in the country are chasing another title.
IUP takes on its visitors from North Carolina in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region tournament. Tipoff is at 5 p.m. Saturday in the third game of the day at the KCAC.
The Crimson Hawks (29-2), Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference champions for a third straight year, rank sixth nationally in scoring defense at 62.6 points per game and second in field goal percentage defense at .384.
Fayetteville State (21-8), which won the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association title for the first time since 1973, ranks third nationally in points allowed (60.9) and 12th in field goal percentage defense (.399). The Broncos also rank second in 3-point field goal percentage defense (.282), and IUP comes in 23rd (.305).
“They’re a really good defensive team and athletic and physical, and we’re going to have to match their athleticism,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said.
IUP won its third straight conference title Sunday by getting just enough offense to complement its defense. The Hawks beat Shippensburg, 52-44, holding the Raiders to 27 percent shooting, and Millersville, 63-52, limiting the Marauders to 30 percent.
Conversely, IUP didn’t top 40 percent shooting in either game in two of its lowest offensive outputs of the season.
“We won two games we didn’t shoot 40 percent,” Lombardi said. “Credit to the other teams. Everybody is gritty at this time of year … and you’ve got to win the rebounding battle and turnover battle and you’ve got to make enough shots.”
IUP started the season as an offensive juggernaut with a talented starting five that featured guards Shawndale Jones, Armoni Foster and Dave Morris and 6-foot-8 forwards Tommy Demogerontas and Ethan Porterfield. The Hawks looked unstoppable while scoring 95 points per game in their first seven outings, and one of the most talented starting lineups in school history was giving the freshmen coming off the bench time to develop.
Then Jones tore his ACL and was lost for the season. He was averaging 25 points per game, and it was obvious IUP didn’t have the personnel to cover for his absence and make up those points.
Kyle Polce, one of the freshmen, moved into Jones’ spot, and Lombardi brought freshman Dallis Dillard off the redshirt list. Dillard became a starter when Polce injured his knee and missed three games late in the season, and he will remain in that spot with Polce cleared to play this weekend.
In addition, Tomiwa Sulaiman, a 6-6 freshman, moved into the spot held by Demogerontas, who sat out a month with knee issues.
“Once we lost Shawndale we realized we had to become more of a defensive team and get more stops on the defensive end,” Dillard said. “Once he went down, we really started to lock in and realize we can be a great defensive team, and we carried it from that all the way to now.”
IUP has held 19 opponents under 40 percent shooting. Four came in under 30 percent.
“As long as we bring that energy, we can be the best in the country on defense,” Porterfield, who has a team-high 44 blocked shots, said.
Morris spearheads the defense and averaged 2.3 steals per game.
“Whatever we’ve got to do to get this championship,” Morris said.
While the Hawks didn’t shoot well overall over the weekend, they built a 28-point lead against Millersville while shooting 50 percent. Otherwise, they relied on timely buckets, including a handful of 3s.
IUP takes 35 percent of its shots from 3-point range and makes 35 percent. The Hawks have been inconsistent but steadier lately from that distance. They have made eight or more in eight of their past nine games, including 17 combined over the weekend while shooting 35 percent overall.
“I’ll take 35 percent (overall) the rest of the way if we make 35 percent of our 3s,” Lombardi said.
Porterfield, the PSAC tournament MVP, is IUP’s top 3-pointer shooter at 50.9 percent (75-for-148). He is averaging 17.0 points per game and shooting 56.6 percent overall.
“He’s the best shooter in the country, the best big in the country,” Morris said. “I love him to death, and I’m proud of him.”
Fayetteville State’s Jalen Seegars, a 6-5 senior guard, was the MVP of the CIAA tournament. He is averaging a team-high 16.6 points per game. Cress Worthy, a 6-2 junior, averages 14.7, and Darian Dixon, a 6-7 senior center, averages 12.2. Zion Cousins, a 6-9 graduate student, averages 7.9 points and 8.1 rebounds.
The Broncos score 66.0 points per game and shoot 41.4 percent overall and 33.6 from 3-point range. They have a plus-1.5 rebounding margin and average 10.6 assists and 12.2 turnovers.
There will be plenty of offense on display this weekend, too. West Liberty (W.Va.) leads the country in scoring offense at an even 100 points per game, and the Hilltoppers rank fourth in field goal percentage at .518. Charleston (W.Va.) ranks 10th in scoring (87.4) and second in field goal percentage (.519). West Virginia State, the third Mountain East Conference entry in the field, ranks 16th in scoring offense (85.4).
Among the top visiting players are California’s Philip Alston (6-6 So. F, 21.4 ppg, 10.7 rpg) and Brent Pegram (5-10 Sr. G, 17.8 ppg); Mercyhurst’s Miykah McIntosh (5-11 Sr. G, 16.4 ppg); West Liberty’s Pat Robinson III (6-3 Jr. G, 20.0 ppg) and Bryce Butler (6-5 So. G, 18.1 ppg); Fairmont State’s Isaiah Sanders (6-5 Sr. G/F, 21.3 ppg); and West Virginia State’s Glen Abram (6-2 Gr. G, 19.7 ppg) and Anthony Pittman (6-5 So. F, 16.3 ppg, 8.6 rpg).