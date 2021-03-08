Drew Timme scored 18 points, Joel Ayayi added 16 and top-ranked Gonzaga racked up another lopsided win, blowing past Saint Mary’s 78-55 in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals on Monday night.
The Bulldogs (25-0) dominated from a big opening run and led by 18 at halftime to cruise into their nation-best 24th conference tournament title game. Gonzaga shot 53 percent to tie the school record with its 29th straight win, dating to last season.
Jalen Suggs scored 15 points for the Zags, who will play BYU or Pepperdine Tuesday night for a chance to win their ninth WCC title in 11 years.
The Gaels (14-9) were little more than a speed bump against Gonzaga’s ultra-efficient offense and struggled to get their own shots to fall, shooting 2-for-20 from the 3-point arc. Logan Johnson led Saint Mary’s with 15 points.
Gonzaga plays BYU in tonight’s championship game.
SUN BENT CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP: Michael Almonacy scored a career-high 32 points with six 3-pointers and Appalachian State upset two-time defending champion Georgia State 80-73 to win the Sun Belt Conference championship and return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2000.
It was an improbable run for fourth-seeded Appalachian State (17-11), which lost six of its final seven regular-season games before winning four games in four nights — including two in overtime. The Mountaineers didn’t win four straight during the regular season and last won four-straight league games in 2015.
Appalachian State was just 7-8 in conference play this season with two wins in three attempts against league championship Georgia State. And Almonacy was in his first year with the program after playing for Division II-member Southern New Hampshire last season.
Adrian Delph added 22 points, Justin Forrest finished with 15 and Donovan Gregory grabbed 10 rebounds for Appalachian State.
Kane Williams had 18 points and eight rebounds for Georgia State (16-6).
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP: Isaiah Miller scored 25 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had six assists as top-seeded UNC Greensboro earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament with a 69-61 win over seventh-seeded Mercer in the Southern Conference championship.
With the game tied with less than four minutes to play, Miller scored six points in an 8-0 run for the game’s largest lead at 66-58 with 1:15 left. But the Spartans struggled from the foul line, going 13 of 26, including six misses in the last 1:15. However, the Bears missed their last seven shots from the field.
Keyshaun Langley added 15 points for UNCG (21-8), which will got to its fourth NCAA Tournament.
Ayers and James Glisson III each scored 16 points for Mercer (18-11), which was bidding to become the first SoCon team to win four games in four days since the 1939 tourney.