It was a leisurely Saturday afternoon for a couple contenders in the Heritage Conference girls’ basketball ranks.
Penns Manor pulled away at Marion Center early in a 68-38 romp, and United rolled over Northern Cambria at home, 61-12, as part of a girls-boys doubleheader. The United boys completed the afternoon with a 53-23 win.
PENNS MANOR 68, MARION CENTER 38: Marion Center stuck with the defending conference champion through the first quarter of its season opener, but Penns Manor broke a 16-16 tie in the second quarter and set up a showdown on Wednesday night at unbeaten West Shamokin.
Penns Manor (5-1) outscored the Stingers 23-9 in the second quarter to take a 14-point lead, 39-25, into halftime. The Comets put the game well out of reach during a 19-0 second quarter.
Megan Dumm scored six points during the second-quarter outburst and 10 in the third, and Kassidy Smith, who scored 11 points in the first quarter, tacked on four in the second and four in the third.
The duo paced the Comets, with Smith scoring 21 points and Dumm pitching in 18. They were a combined 9-for-9 at the free throw line.
Kate Hnatko and Deja Gillo also reached double figures, scoring 12 and 11 points, respectively. They finished a combined 7-for-9 from the line. The Comets were 16-for-20 overall.
Nevada Armstrong scored 11 points for Marion Center. Lydia Miller and Alexa Ackerman combined for 13. Miller completed a double-double by pulling down 10 rebounds and also came up with six steals. Shawna Cook contributed eight rebounds and three steals.
Marion Center plays host to Purchase Line this evening.
UNITED 61, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 12: A lot of Lions got a lot of playing time, and all 12 scored for United’s first win after a season-opening loss to Homer-Center.
United led 23-0 after the first quarter. The third quarter was 13-0.
Maizee Fry scored 10 points for United. Ashley Donelson scored nine, and Jordyn Travis and Maddy Duplin added eight apiece.
Alivia Yahner and Lauren McCombie combined for 11 points for Northern Cambria in the Colts’ season opener.
Both teams play this evening, with United visiting Blairsville and Northern Cambria traveling to Saltsburg.
TYRONE 51, INDIANA 41: Indiana had a chance to take a lead into halftime and then let a non-conference game get away in third third quarter.
Trailing 16-13 after the first quarter, Indiana held Tyrone to one field goal and one free throw in the second but countered with only six points for a 19-19 halftime tie.
Tyrone outscored Indiana 17-8 in the third quarter and made the margin stand up over the final eight minutes.
Indiana’s Hope Cook scored a game-high 17 points. Katie Kovalchick chipped in nine. Three Tyrone players reached double figures.
Indiana (1-2) plays at Armstrong this evening.
BOYS
UNITED 53, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 23: United took a 20-point lead into halftime for its second straight win in three games under first-year coach Matt Rodkey.
United’s Ben Tomb scored 12 of his game-high 16 points in the first half. Austin Kovacik added 12, and Joe Marino and Joe Boring split 12 points.
Peyton Myers scored seven points for Northern Cambria (0-2).
Both teams play Tuesday. United plays at Blairsville, and Northern Cambria plays host to Saltsburg on Tuesday.