After Shawn Smith’s popper-style topwater lure landed next to a mid-river island, he gave it a sharp tug. The concave face of the bait churned a healthy bulge in the water. A second later the surface of the water was further disturbed as an oversized smallmouth bass engulfed the 2.5-inch Rebel Pop R. After a splendid battle, the kind smallmouth bass are well-noted for, the 19-incher was in the bag of the net.
It’s common for anglers to discuss, and often disagree on, the merits of various types of lures. But when it comes to bass fishing, most all admit to having a soft spot for adrenaline-producing topwater action.
While surface baits warrant use from April through October, they are often particularly effective during the late summer/early fall period. Likely invigorated by shorter days and cooling water temperatures, bass often take on an added level of aggression that includes rising to the top to inhale a lure.
Topwater bass lures can be broken down into four basic categories: jump baits, poppers, prop baits and twitch baits.
Jump baits are cigar-shaped lures that produce a back and forth “walk-the-dog” action. The Heddon Zara Spook is a classic example.
Poppers such as the Rapala X-Rap Pop and Rebel Pop-R feature a cupped face that “pops” the surface in response to a sharp tug by the angler.
Prop baits, like Heddon’s Tiny Torpedo and Smithwick’s Devil’s Horse, utilize propellers to churn the surface.
And highly buoyant minnow-shaped lures like the original Rapala, though not exclusively a surface bait, can conjure up strikes from bass when twitched and paused over likely water.
Each style of topwater bait has conditions in which it works best. Jump baits and twitch baits are the most subtle, and function best over placid surfaces where bass are most likely to notice them.
Jump baits require the most input from the angler as the walk-the-dog retrieve incorporates a twitch/pause cadence that gives the lure its tantalizing nose-wagging action. The twitch component of the retrieve should be done with a bit of slack in the line to give the bait the freedom to move.
Neither a jump bait nor twitch bait covers the water fast so it’s best limit the use of such to areas you feel likely to hold fish, i.e. they are not the best search baits.
Prop baits, however, are good search baits. They can be burned comparatively quickly across the surface. If there’s bit of chop on the water the disturbance a prop bait makes ups the odds a bass will locate it. Buzz baits and the popular River-to-Sea Whopper Plopper (the entire tail section of the lure spins) can really cover water. A downside to prop baits is their propensity to foul on any stray surface weed, and the keeping them in tune so the props rotate as intended.
Poppers fall in the middle. They can be worked fast enough to cover water yet can be slowed down to a crawl when over prime spots. There’ no right or wrong way to work a popper. You can incorporate longer pauses of two or three seconds between pops or work the bait at a steadier cadence.
Likewise, the aggressiveness of the pop can be varied to alter the surface noise it creates. Pay attention to the type of retrieve bass respond best to on any given day to you can duplicate it.
In general, I’ve found the philosophy that says topwater lures work best during low-light conditions to be true. This means morning and evening twilight periods as well as dark/rainy days.
Also, the hook-up ratio when using surface lures can sometimes fall short as fish often miss the bait, particularly when it’s being worked erratically. But these fish have exposed themselves and can often be taken by quickly showing them something else, like a soft jerkbait or Senko-style worm.