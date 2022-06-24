Mere innings into her professional umpiring career, Bernice Gera’s dream job took a nightmarish turn.
The Ernest native had battled the baseball establishment tooth and nail to become the first female umpire in a pro league. But after smashing through the gender barrier during a Class A game in Geneva, N.Y., 50 years ago, she walked off the field for good — disillusioned, dispirited, disgusted.
“In my heart I regret that I ever did it,” Gera said. “I went broke trying to fight all of baseball just to prove women could do the job. The only thing I’ve learned from baseball is how to be bitter.”
It’s unfortunate that Gera’s only minor league appearance, described as “brief, explosive and mysterious” in a Finger Lakes Times account, overshadows her significant role as a pioneer. Shrugging off death threats, she opened doors not only for other women, but for men who, prior to her landmark court case, were also denied opportunities because of arbitrary standards.
Gera today holds a place of honor at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, N.Y., where the Diamond Dreams exhibit features her photo and the spikes she wore on June 24, 1972.
That night, not long after the remnants of Hurricane Agnes passed through Geneva, Gera stirred up a storm of another kind. She worked the bases at Shuron Park as the host Rangers beat the Auburn Phillies 4-1 in the first game of a season-opening New York-Pennsylvania League doubleheader.
Her call on a play at second base brought Auburn manager Nolan Campbell sprinting from the dugout, “his jugular veins popping,” as Gera recalled in a tape recording made in 1992, the year of her death.
In a matter of seconds, Campbell secured his own place in professional baseball history: the first person tossed from a game by a woman. The confrontation so unnerved Gera that she rushed to a waiting car moments after the final out, sobbing uncontrollably as it drove off.
“She let a lot of people down, all those people who fought for her in the courts and all the other women who supported her,” said Geneva manager Bill Haywood, who had to recruit an umpire from the stands to work the second game. “She made a farce of it.”
Critics savaged Gera. Many cited the example of another trail blazer, Jackie Robinson, who demonstrated unshakable courage in the face of adversity.
“If Jackie Robinson had quit under pressure in his rookie season,” noted the Minneapolis Star Tribune, “think of what a serious blow this would have been to the efforts of black players to break the Jim Crow tradition in baseball.”
Nora Ephron lent a considerably more sympathetic ear to Gera’s plight. Ephron, on her way to becoming an Oscar-nominated screenwriter (“Sleepless in Seattle,” “When Harry Met Sally,” “Silkwood”) wrote in a 1973 piece for Esquire magazine that “I cannot understand any woman’s wanting to be the first woman to do anything. … I think of the ridicule and abuse that woman will undergo, of the loneliness she will suffer if she gets the job, of the role she will assume as a freak … of the derision and the smug satisfaction that will follow if she makes a mistake, or breaks down under pressure, or quits.”
As Ephron later pointed out, “Bernice Gera turned out to be only human, after all, which is not a luxury pioneers are allowed.”
Ironically, Gera had never fancied herself a crusader for women’s rights. She simply wanted to be part of a game she’d loved since her childhood in Ernest. Gera had originally hoped to land a major league job in some capacity and mailed letters to each club, but none expressed interest. Undeterred, she decided to try something different. Unprecedented, in fact.
Over coffee one day with her husband, she declared her intention of becoming an umpire. Steve Gera would offer unwavering support throughout the trials and tribulations to follow, but that day, caught completely off guard, he almost choked on his coffee.
Baseball’s reaction? Defiance. To the hidebound men who acted as stewards of the game, welcoming a woman was more repugnant than lowering ticket prices. They continually threw up roadblocks in Gera’s path, but she forged on, even when the outlook was as bleak as an arctic landscape.
Umpire schools at first refused to accept Gera. She ultimately gained admittance to Jim Finley’s Umpire School and graduated — with high honors — in 1967. But again Gera encountered resistance: no professional league would hire her. She was relegated to working amateur and semi-pro games.
“I just can’t get to first base,” Gera told the Miami News. “It’s a strikeout. But I will come up again. The game’s not over.”
Two years passed before NYP League president Vincent McNamara forwarded a contract. Thrilled, Gera immediately signed it. But only days before her scheduled debut, the contract was voided by Philip Piton, president of the National Association, which then operated the minor league system.
Barney Deary, the administrator of major league baseball’s Umpire Development Program, tried to forestall any budding protests by maintaining that Gera’s gender had no bearing whatsoever on the decision. Women would be approved, he asserted, if they met the National Association’s height (minimum: 5-10), weight (minimum: 175 pounds) and age (24-35) requirements. That effectively excluded the 38-year-old Gera, who stood 5-2 and weighed 129 pounds.
Or so it seemed. A sportswriter pointed out that McNamara himself hadn’t met those requirements during his umpiring days. For that matter, neither had Hall of Famer Bill Klem, perhaps the most distinguished umpire in major league history. A crack had suddenly appeared in the National Association’s armor.
Gera responded by filing a complaint with the New York State Human Rights Commission, contending her civil rights had been violated. In May of 1970 the commission ruled that the National Association’s specifications were “unjustified and discriminatory.” When the National Association still didn’t offer Gera a job, she filed a $25 million lawsuit.
Only then did the organization capitulate. Gera was offered and signed an NYP contract to work the 1972 season. But while the legal system had upheld her right to umpire, others bristled at the presence of a woman in a male stronghold. Telephone callers and letter writers spewed venom; some even threatened Gera with bodily harm.
“Male voices would tell me not to take the field, not to take the chance,” she said. “I received threats that someone would shoot me if I went out on the field. Some of the letters I received were terrible.”
Worse, Gera’s fellow umpires offered virtually no support. She was treated as a pariah during a league meeting the week of the opener.
“I could sense their resentment,” Gera said. “They acted like they didn’t want me around. When I asked questions, they said there was nothing to discuss.”
The first three innings of Gera’s debut game three days later were uneventful, the proverbial calm before the storm. But in the fateful fourth, she reversed a call.
Auburn’s Terry Ford was leading off second when Geneva second baseman Jim Pascarella speared a line drive off the bat of John Dawkins. Pascarella quickly pegged the ball to shortstop Brian Doyle, later to play for the world champion 1978 New York Yankees. Doyle stepped on the bag before Ford could scramble back, completing the double play.
Except that Gera signaled safe. A moment later, after it dawned on her that a force was in effect and no tag was necessary, she changed her call. Campbell bolted from the bench as if shot from a cannon and, apoplectic with rage, went nose-to-nose with Gera.
“He kept yelling at me and spitting the tobacco he was chewing,” she recalled. “I told him I made a mistake and he said it was the second one I had made. The first was putting on my uniform.”
Campbell then suggested that Gera should have “stayed in the kitchen, peeling potatoes.” Her right arm instantly shot into the air.
What stung Gera even more than Campbell’s sexist barb was the utter indifference of her umpiring partner. Doug Hartmayer never budged from behind the plate during the dispute. “That was her problem,” he said contemptuously.
“Umpires must work as a team, but I went onto that field alone,” Gera said. “I had no partner. And out there, the other umpire is your only friend.”
After the final out was recorded, Gera marched into the office of Geneva general manager Joe McDonough and told him she had resigned. Critics attributed Gera’s fraught exit to the altercation with Campbell, claiming she was intimidated.
“I wasn’t scared off,” she countered. “I was just disgusted. I was fed up with it. Baseball fought me from the beginning and was going to fight me to the end.”
The realization of Gera’s long-held dream had turned into a nightmare. Yet her fight against baseball arguably brought Gera more media exposure than any minor league umpire in the history of the game. She appeared on television with Johnny Carson, Barbara Walters, Phil Donahue, Merv Griffin and “Wide World of Sports” host Jim McKay. Gera could never have envisioned the far-reaching impact of her plunge into professional baseball. Fleeting though her career was, she opened doors for other female umpires, most notably Pam Postema, who advanced to the Triple-A level in the 1980s.
Gera’s courage in the face of daunting odds even drew plaudits from unexpected quarters. “I really admire her for what she went through,” said Campbell, speaking years after their celebrated clash in Geneva.
Sadly, the experience — her lone minor league umpiring appearance and the anguished struggle for acceptance that preceded it — took a toll on Gera.
“You’ve come a long way, baby. I tell that to myself,” she said. “But it hasn’t been easy. All through this my heart was broken. I’ve wondered if it was worth it.”
And was it? Only Gera could answer that question. And perhaps she did in a later interview.
“In a way they succeeded in getting rid of me,” Gera said. “But in a way I’ve succeeded, too. I’ve broken the barrier.”