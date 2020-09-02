Indiana’s first three teams to start fall sports are on an early roll.
The Indians’ boys’ and girls’ golf teams and the girls’ tennis team each ran their records to 2-0 with victories on consecutive days in WPIAL Class 3-AAA matches Tuesday.
In boys’ golf, freshman Trevor Todd carded a 38 to earn the medalist honor in a 210-221 victory over Hempfield at the Indiana Country Club.
Danny Williams was next in line for Indiana with a 41. Adam Cowburn shot a 43, and Alex Holuta and Zach Eisenhower each finished with a 44.
Conner Iarussi shot a 42 to lead Hempfield.
In girls’ golf, Indiana easily broke 200 and topped Penn-Trafford, 190-201, at the ICC.
Sydney Brice led Indiana by shooting a 44 and improving on her opening-day round by nine strokes.
Jenny Todd finished at 48, Hannah Reilly and Ally Conrad each shot a 49, and Sara Kane came in at 50.
Penn-Trafford’s Lauren Barber, the match medalist, posted a 41 and was the only member of her team to break 50.
Both golf teams play today at the country club, with the boys taking on Punxsutawney and West Shamokin and the girls facing Franklin Regional.
Meanwhile, at the White Township Recreation Complex, the girls’ tennis team dispatched Windber, 8-0, in a non-conference match.
Indiana won five singles matches in straight sets and swept the three doubles matches.
The five singles players yielded only four points in 10 sets, with Maggie Medvetz, Anna Buterbaugh, Shagufta Haque, Jenna Conrad and Carly Wang posting wins.
“Windber is in rebuilding mode after graduating four outstanding seniors,” Indiana coach Phil Palko said. “This was a nice match for us to gain some confidence. We are going to face one of the top teams in the state in Knoch to open WPIAL Section 3 matches next week so it’s going to get a lot tougher for us in a hurry.”
In doubles, Mackenzie McGee and Kate Kuzneski, Katerina Medvetz and Gracie Agnello, and Tess Kuzneski and Taylor Weaver allowed six points in three matches to 10.
Indiana plays at Valley on Friday.