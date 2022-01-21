Megan Dumm recorded her second triple-double of the season to lead Penns Manor to a 58-34 victory over Marion Center in a Heritage Conference girls’ basketball game Thursday night.
Dumm, a 5-foot-6 senior guard, scored 20 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and handed out 10 assists. She also came up with four steals.
“Megan is such a special player,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said after his team posted its 10th straight win. “She can do it all, and you can see her trusting her teammates more and more to make shots, and they are delivering. All the girls stepped up and put the ball in the hoop.”
Allie Mumau scored 10 points and Kate Hnatko collected eight rebounds.
Lydia Miller led Marion Center with 12 points, nine rebounds and six steals. Kaelee Elkin chipped in nine points and five boards.
“Marion Center is a tough, gritty, well-coached team,” Miloser said. “I thought we did a good job of handling their pressure and executed our offense in transition and in the half court pretty well tonight.”
In Wednesday’s 44-31 win over West Shamokin, Dumm had 10 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and five steals. Deja Gillo added 12 points and six steals.
“I was proud of the way the girls battled through adversity in the second half to pull out a road win against a quality opponent,” Miloser said. “Hats off to West Shamokin; they are continuing to get better and play really hard.”
Penns Manor (13-2) plays host to Williamsburg in a non-conference game on Tuesday. Marion Center (6-9) plays host to United on Saturday.
INDIANA 57, FOX CHAPEL 35: Indiana, playing for the first time in a week and coming off a loss, got back on track by shooting past Fox Chapel in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 2 home game on Thursday.
Indiana improved to 8-3 overall and 5-1 in the section, keeping pace in first place with one-loss Mars and Armstrong.
Indiana was coming off a loss at Hampton that snapped a four-game winning streak.
Fox Chapel, last in the section, fell to 5-11 and 0-7.
Indiana jumped out to an 18-5 lead in the first quarter and held an eight-point edge, 26-18, at halftime. Indiana stretched the lead back to double figures during a 13-5 third quarter and went on to outscore the Foxes 18-10 in the final period.
Isabella Antonacci, a sophomore guard, drilled three 3-point field goals and scored 16 points to go with five assists. Hope Cook scored 13 points and added six assists. Katie Kovalchick posted a double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds and also blocked five shots.
Elsie Smith, a junior forward, led Fox Chapel with 18 points.
Indiana plays host to Redbank Valley on Saturday afternoon, visits Uniontown Monday and faces key section games against Armstrong and Mars next week.
WEST SHAMOKIN 45, MONITEAU 41: Lexie Young and Lily Jordan each recorded a double-double as West Shamokin snapped a seven-game losing streak with a non-conference win over Moniteau.
The Wolves led 27-16 at halftime but were outscored 25-18 in the final two quarters.
Jordan, a 5-foot-8 sophomore, poured in a game-leading 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Young, a 5-9 senior, posted 10 rebounds to go with 11 points. Maya Mcilwain rounded out the double-digit scorers with 13 points. Melissa Spohn added 10 rebounds.
Catherine Kelly led Moniteau with 12 points, and Abbey Jewart added 10.
West Shamokin (4-10) plays at Karns City on Monday in a non-conference Karns City.
CALVARY BAPTIST 52, CLEARFIELD ALLIANCE 22: Daltyn Overdorff and Alyse Smith scored 12 points apiece to lead Calvary Baptist past Clearfield Allian ce.
Brecken Overdorff and Laina Shank evenly split 16 points, and Maggie Murray and Katelyn Shank evenly split 12. Murray also led the rebounding with nine, and Daltyn Overdorff and Aubry Ingmire combined for 13 rebounds.
Calvary Baptist led 11-8 after the first quarter and took control while outscoring the visitors 18-4 in the second quarter.
Calvary Baptist (4-4) plays at Calvary Huntingdon on Monday.
BOYS
LIGONIER VALLEY 65, APOLLO-RIDGE 43: Matthew Marinchak poured in 22 points to lead Ligonier Valley over Apollo-Ridge in a WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 game.
The Rams led by just one point, 26-25, at halftime before using a breakout 21-point third quarter to extend the lead to 16 points at 47-31. Ligonier Valley outlasted Apollo-Ridge 18-12 in the final period.
Marinchak, a 6-foot-2 senior guard, added five steals. Jaicob Hollick, another senior guard, netted 16 points and came up with six steals.
Two Vikings reached double figures. Gage Johnston tallied 17 points, and Karter Schrock added 14.
Both teams play today. Apollo-Ridge (3-10, 2-4) takes on non-conference Valley at home, and Ligonier Valley (7-7, 4-2) plays a section game at South Allegheny.
CALVARY BAPTIST 68, CLEARFIELD ALLAINCE 35: Calvary Baptist scored 25 points in the first quarter and cruised past Clearfield Alliance.
The Patriots went on to take a 44-13 halftime lead.
Joe Shank fired in 26 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and came up with four steals to lead Calvary Baptist. Noah Meckley scored 15 points to go with eight rebounds and four steals. Nathan Helman added eight points.
Calvary Baptist improved to 6-1. the Patriots play at Calvary Huntingdon on Monday.
THURSDAY’S SCORES
BOYS
Huntingdon 65, Central Mountain 45 Ligonier Valley 65, Apollo-Ridge 43
GIRLS
Avella 60, Frazier 40 Beaver Area 59, Hopewell 34 Berlin-Brothersvalley 62, Rockwood 38 Cambria Heights 70, Northern Cambria 24 Greater Latrobe 76, Woodland Hills 65 Indiana 57, Fox Chapel 35 Knoch 51, Deer Lakes 25 Laurel Highlands 76, Belle Vernon 67 Penns Manor 58, Marion Center 34 Quaker Valley 44, New Castle 36 Seneca Valley 48, Penn-Trafford 42 Tyrone 58, Penns Valley 28 West Shamokin 45, Moniteau 41 Williamsburg 53, Juniata Valley 15 Windber 56, Ferndale 16
BOYS
’ BOX SCORES
LIGONIER VALLEY 65, APOLLO-RIDGE 43
Ligonier Valley — 65
Marinchak 8 5-6 22, Sierocky 2 2-2 6, Grzywinski 1 2-4 4, Tunstall 1 0-0 3, Hollick 7 0-2 16, Rhoades 1 0-0 2, Pleskovich 2 2-2 6, Jablunovsky 2 0-0 4, Dillaman 1 0-0 2, Totals 25 11-16 65
Apollo-Ridge — 43
K.Schrock 6 2-4 14, Johnston 6 0-0 17, McCall 2 4-4 8, Burkholder 0 1-2 1, B.Schrock 1 0-0 3, Totals 15 7-10 43
Ligonier Valley 17 9 21 18 — 65
Apollo-Ridge 9 16 6 12 — 43
3-point field goals: Hollick 2, Marinchak, Tunstall, Johnston, B.Schrock.
CALVARY BAPTIST 68, CLEARFIELD ALLANCE 35
Clearfield Alliance — 35
Manno 1 0-0 2, Smeal 1 0-0 2, Michael 5 0-0 10, Crawford 3 1-2 8, Passmore 3 1-2 7, Stone 1 0-0 3, Mann 1 0-0 3, Totals 15 2-4 35
Calvary Baptist — 68
Meckley 7 0-0 15, Helman 4 0-0 8, Shank 13 0-0 26, King 3 0-0 6, Apjok 1 1-4 3, Rattigan 1 0-0 2, Davis 1 0-0 2, Velardo 3 0-0 6, Totals 33 1-4 68
Clearfield Alliance 6 7 7 15 — 35
Calvary Baptist 25 19 14 10 — 68
3-point field goals: Crawford, Stone, Mann, Meckley.
GIRLS
’ BOX SCORES
INDIANA 57, FOX CHAPEL 35
Fox Chapel — 35
Fenton 1 0-0 2, Barbour 2 0-0 4, Hogan 1 0-1 2, Rosen 0 4-6 4, Urso 2 0-2 4, Delaney 0 1-4 1, Smith 6 2-2 18, Totals 10 7-15 35
Indiana — 57
Cook 3 5-10 13, Kovalchick 4 4-9 12, Fiala 1 0-0 2, Ciocca 1 0-2 3, Antonacci 6 1-2 16, Lubold 4 0-1 8, Boyer 1 1-4 3, Totals 20 11-28 57
Fox Chapel 5 13 7 10 — 35
Indiana 18 8 13 18 — 57
3-point field goals: Smith 4, Antonacci 3, Cook 2, Ciocca.
WEST SHAMOKIN 45, MONITEAU 41
West Shamokin — 45
L.Young 5 1-1 11, Spohn 1 0-0 2, McConnell 1 0-0 2, Jordan 4 7-12 15, M.Young 1 0-0 2, Mcilwain 5 1-3 13, Totals 17 8-15 45
Moniteau — 41
Jewart 4 1-1 10, Kelly 6 0-0 12, A.Pry 4 1-4 9, Sankey 3 2-4 8, V.Pry 1 0-0 2, Totals 18 4-9 41
West Shamokin 7 20 7 11 — 45
Moniteau 9 7 6 19 — 41
3-point field goals: Mcilwain 2, Jewart.
PENNS MANOR 58, MARION CENTER 34
Penns Manor — 58
Dumm 8 1-2 20, Gillo 3 0-0 6, Hnatko 2 1-2 5, Altemus 4 0-0 8, Shaffer 2 0-0 5, Stiteler 2 0-0 4, Murriva 4 2-3 10, Totals 25 4-7 58
Marion Center — 34
Miller 4 2-5 12, Ka.Elky 3 2-4 9, Ke.Elkin 3 0-0 8, Cook 0 1-2 1, Beer 2 0-0 4, Totals 12 5-11 34 3-point field goals: Dumm 3, Miller 2, Ke.Elkin 2, Shaffer.
Penns Manor 9 15 18 16 — 58
Marion Center 8 10 7 9 — 34