ALEXANDRIA — The Saltsburg Trojans bowed out of the District 6 Class 1A playoffs with a 42-21 loss to Juniata Valley in a first-round game Saturday night.
The home team jumped out to an early lead just two plays into their first drive when Hornets quarterback Hunter Johnson found Jake Johson on a 50-yard scoring play. However, Trojans Gino Bartolini answered 1:41 later with a 1-yard touchdown run to knot the game 7-7.
Juniata Valley went on to post the next 28 points unanswered on its way to routing the Trojans 49-21. The duo of Johnson and senior running back Gabe Brower took turns executing big plays that proved to be too much for the Saltsburg defense. Johnson ran the next score in from 6-yards out to begin the second quarter, and Jacob Rodkey kicked the extra point to give Juniata their lead back 14-7.
Twenty seconds later, Johnson connected with Brower through the air from 47 yards away. Rodkey’s extra point gave the Hornets a 14-point lead. Brower was also successful on the ground from 64 yards away, followed by Rodkey’s PAT to make it 28-7 at the half.
After a fumble was lost and a pair of punts by Saltsburg, Juniata Valley’s Johnson-to-Brower connection struck again with under 2:00 to play in the third quarter, this time from 43 yards away. Rodkey continued to tack on the extra points making it 35-7.
Both teams found the end zone twice more during the fourth quarter. Bartolini scored his second touchdown of the game at 10:30 to pull the Trojans to 35-14 and Angelo Bartolini also found paydirt with 6:34 remaining on a 90-yard kickoff return. Tristan Roessler went a perfect 3-for-3 with extra points.
Juniata Valley’s Jayce Rand and Adam Boone each scored on fourth quarter rushes from 16 and 4 yards, respectively. Rodkey finalized the scoring with his perfect 7-for-7 night on extra points.
Saltsburg expects to return to the regular season Friday against West Shamokin.
See more coverage in Monday’s edition.