SALTSBURG — Saltsburg turned in a defensive effort worthy of a victory.
The offense couldn’t match it.
Seventh-seeded St. Joseph’s made the long trip from Boalsburg to Saltsburg and knocked off the second-seeded Trojans, 50-31, in the quarterfinals of the District 6 Class 1A boys’ basketball playoffs Tuesday night.
Saltsburg, the lone Class 1A team in the Heritage Conference, finished the season 7-10. St. Joseph’s, which also played most of its game against teams in higher classes, improved to 6-12.
“I thought the kids battled all year,” Saltsburg coach Don Stitt said. “We were 7-9 and the 2-seed, and that shows that in D6 Class A a lot of teams played up all year. Tonight was the first time we played a Class A team all year. St. Joe’s played three Single A’s. You look at the record and you think all the teams are down, but it’s quite the opposite if you look at the records and know the teams they’re playing. We knew St. Joe’s was a top 3 or 4 team … but they were the seventh seed, and we should have protected our home floor.”
Saltsburg used a box-and-one defense on St. Joseph’s leading scorer Brendan Scanlon, a 5-foot-9 senior guard averaging better than 20 points per game. He scored 15 against Saltsburg, netting three field goals and going 9-for-10 at the line. Noah Straub, a 5-10 senior guard, scored 15.
The Trojans led 8-7 after the first quarter and trailed 19-14 at halftime. Scanlon had two points on free throws.
“Angelo Bartolini was on Scanlon the whole game tonight,” Stitt said. “I think he came out for two minutes, that’s it.”
The Wolfpack took a 36-25 lead into the fourth quarter. Scanlon finished off his 9-for-10 effort at the line in the period.
“If you’d have told me at halftime we’d hold them to 19. I’d be ecstatic,” Stitt said. “But on the other end we only scored 14. I thought defensively we played a good game. … Offensively we had opportunities, we just couldn’t put the ball in the hoop. That’s how it’s been all year, an up-and-down team. Tonight we had a decent amount of unforced turnovers — nothing the other team did — that led to some easy baskets for St. Joseph’s. We missed a lot of bunnies and easy shots, and add it all up and St. Joe’s wins.”
Seniors Dave Stuller and Tristan Roessler led Saltsburg with 13 points apiece. Bartolini, a junior, added eight. Brady Yard, a senior starter, missed all but the first five games of the season.
“Anybody who looked at my team last year,” Stitt said, “we’s lost six seniors and made the state playoffs, and that was 85 percent of our scoring lost. We knew that coming into the year, and some of our seniors, this was this first year of varsity experience, and losing Brady Yard was big.
“But we should have protected our home floor. Anytime you’re a home playoff team and the other team is traveling that far … but give credit to St. Joe’s. they stuck with it and hit timely shots, and that’s just something we couldn’t overcome.”