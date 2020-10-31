SALTSBURG — After being eliminated from the District 6 Class 1A playoffs, the Saltsburg Trojans bounced back in a big way to defeat the West Shamokin Wolves, 41-34, in the Heritage Conference regular-season finale on Friday night.
Both offenses held nothing back, combining for 893 total yards. Saltsburg totaled a season-high 473 yards, led by 6-foot, 185-pound junior Angelo Bartolini, who piled up 303 yards on 32 attempts.
Tristan Roessler also stepped up by providing some balance to the Saltsburg offense, finishing a perfect 9-for-9 passing while playing his first game at quarterback.
Saltsburg coach Mike Leasure was impressed with Roessler’s ability to manage the game, but he wasn’t surprised.
“Tristan Roessler has played a lot of football,” he said. “He comes out and works hard every day, and for him to have the night he did was great to see.”
West Shamokin (3-5), which also was eliminated from the Class 1A playoffs last week, started the high-scoring affair with a 32-yard pass-and-catch from junior Bo Swartz to his brother Lou, a freshman. It was the first of five touchdowns on a night when the older Swartz finished 23-for-35 for 404 yards.
Saltsburg (3-5) answered the Wolves with a 10-play, 73-yard drive. Angelo Bartolini scored his first of four touchdowns with a 35-yard run up the middle.
The Saltsburg defense forced West Shamokin to punt on the next series and, less than two minutes after his first score, Angelo Bartolini sprinted into the end zone from 58 yards for his second touchdown and early 13-7 lead.
Both teams scored once each in the second quarter. Swartz connected with Ezeck Olinger from 10 yards with 9:16 to play in the first half. Olinger also added the extra point to give the Wolves a 14-13 lead.
The Trojans answered, using more than six minutes to cover 65 yards. Gino Bartolini scored from the 6 with 2:55 remaining. Roessler found Rocco Bartolini for the two-point conversion to give the home team the halftime lead at 21-14.
“At the beginning, Saltsburg’s stretch offense caught us off guard because we didn’t see that out of them,” West Shamokin coach Jon McCullough said. “But they were just beating us at the point of attack, and we weren’t making plays on defense.”
West Shamokin bounced back with a pair of third-quarter touchdown passes from Swartz to senior Josh Cicero covering 47 and 52 yards, tying the game at 27 going into the fourth quarter.
Saltsburg broke the tie on Angelo Bartolini’s 47-yard run and extended it on Roessler’s 34-yard pass to Braden Yard. Roessler added both extra points to give the Trojans a two-score lead with 2:31 to play, 41-27.
“This game is so similar to most of the games that we have been in this year,” McCullough said. “Our offense, we can put points on the board. Our defense, we have struggled, and we didn’t tackle well. That showed here in the second half.”
Swartz added his fifth passing touchdown on a 26-yard connection to Owen Stover with only 46 seconds to play. Olinger’s PAT made it 41-34.
“We knew Swartz had to be contained to beat them,” Leasure said. “We were able to get just enough stops and keep him contained at the end. He’s a great player.”