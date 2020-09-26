BLAIRSVILLE — If there’s such a thing as a Sincere punch in the mouth, Blairsville took one right in the kisser Friday night at Ernie Widmar Field.
Saltsburg fans might remember him as Sincere McFarlin when he wore orange and black at Blairsville for two seasons, but Blairsville fans know him now as Trevon McFarlin and he wears red and white. Either way, neither school will soon forget McFarlin’s first half against Blairsville in what ended up a 32-6 decision for Saltsburg, the first win of the season for the Trojans.
McFarlin gained 200 yards on 15 carries and scored two touchdowns in the first half. The Trojans amassed 269 yards on the ground before halftime. Blairsville, playing its first complete game without injured quarterback Zak Artley and relying more on the run, managed just 10 rushing yards on 13 attempts in the first half.
“In the first half, our kids came out and played physical football,” said Saltsburg coach Mike Leasure. “We hadn’t done that yet, and it was good to see our guys come out with a little chip on their shoulder. Finally, they showed some grit. So that was definitely good to see.”
A big right cross, mainly McFarlin running outside to the right, led to a 25-6 halftime lead.
“They punched us in the mouth early and we didn’t react,” said Blairsville coach Rick Artley, whose team is still seeking its first win. “We didn’t adjust to their power-I. They had not run it (in the first two games) and they came out and ran it. We weren’t able to stop it and they’re bigger than we are up front. They just controlled the line of scrimmage.”
McFarlin’s domination of the first half started early. He ran around the right side for a 34-yard gain to the Blairsville 24 on the second play from scrimmage and also made gains of 9 and 10 yards, running again to the right, before punching in Saltsburg’s first score on a 4-yard dive.
McFarlin took off on another run of 35 yards around the right end to start Saltsburg’s second possession, then added 9 and 16 yard runs to set up Gino Bartolini’s 8-yard touchdown, his first of three scores.
A shanked punt by Devon Witmer, his second of the quarter, gave Saltsburg excellent field position at the Blairsville 21, and McFarlin covered 17 of those yards, including a 5-yard scoring to put Saltsburg up, 19-0, with 45 seconds still on the clock in the first quarter.
The Bobcats were reeling, but they suddenly found a spark by going back to their reputation. They went up top, as junior quarterback Isiah Lawson threw his first varsity touchdown pass to slot receiver Hank Skirboll on a middle seam route that went 67 yards just before the end of the quarter.
Blairsville finally scored, but it had been a brutal first frame for the home team. Saltsburg lost more yardage in penalties (50 yards) than Blairsville gained on offense (15) before the Skirboll touchdown.
Bartolini added a 23-yard touchdown run shortly into the second quarter, again set up with a long run by McFarlin of 22 yards. McFarlin hit the 200-yard mark with a 33-yard gainer on Saltsburg’s next series.
McFarlin gained only 18 more yards on eight attempts in the second half. Quarterback Braden Staats, another former Bobcat, made no pass attempts in the game, so Saltsburg’s 56 rushing yards were all the Trojans could muster in the third and fourth quarters.
“They started playing physical,” Leasure said. “Their linebackers started playing more downhill. They shut us down. They did a good job defensively.”
“As a team, we did pretty well in the second half,” Rick Artley said. “We just played the line of scrimmage a little better. Our ends played better in the second half. Honestly, our linebackers played behind them. There were times when our ends were getting walled, but we didn’t fill like we needed to at the linebacker position. I thought we did a much better job of that in the second half. I just think we got punched in the mouth and weren’t ready to go early. They had more intensity.”
Saltsburg regained some momentum in the fourth quarter. Bartolini made it three touchdowns with a 4-yard run at around the six-minute mark. He finished with 68 yards on 12 carries.
Witmer took over at quarterback after Lawson injured his hip early in the second half, and he generated most of the offense, gaining 32 rushing yards on 10 carries. Blairsville managed only 47 yards of offense in the second half.
Lawson actually threw well in the first half, completing 4 of 6 passes for 124 yards, while Witmer completed 3 of 10 for just 20 yards. But until Zak Artley returns, the Bobcats must figure out how to make the running game work.
“I mean, we’re behind the eight-ball right now without Zak,” Rick Artley said. “There’s no doubt about it.”
As late as Thursday, Rick Artley reported that his son Zak had started light workouts but was far from being cleared to play. The quarterback suffered a concussion last Friday at Northern Cambria in a helmet-to-helmet collision. He will likely miss action again when Blairsville travels to United next Friday.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the Blairsville-Saltsburg rivalry mixed in an odd way at the end of the game to produce a lot of shouting but no physical contact and no players involved.
Normally teams shake hands in a line after games, but in this exceptional year, teams are not doing that. In fact, it’s against PIAA COVID-19 guidelines. So the Trojans left their sideline and lined up along one of the 40-yard lines, apparently expecting the Bobcats would do the same on the opposite 40 and the two teams would face each other for postgame acknowledgement and salutations. Blairsville, which had not been participating in any such post-game rituals this year, remained in its huddle as the coaches spoke and didn’t appear to notice the Trojans. Saltsburg players were led by Leasure to the south end of the field. Blairsville’s non-response was apparently taken as a snub though and an angry verbal exchange began involving opposing coaches and spectators on both sides of the field, but ended quickly.
“We haven’t shook hands all year,” Rick Artley said. “We were told right from the beginning, there’s no shaking hands. Why would you shake hands in this day and age? There’s zero reason to. ... But for them to cry in the stands, for them to cry about us not shaking hands, we haven’t shook hands with any team yet. To be honest, it makes no sense to shake hands after a game right now. All I know is, Homer-Center is sitting at home tonight with Marion Center, not playing a football game. I just know we got to play tonight and hopefully we’ll continue to play. If we’re not even in school five days a week in this district, why in the world would we be out here shaking hands with everybody and their brother?”
“See, our last couple games, we got on the 40-yard line and walked down and the other team walked on their 40 and, good game, good game,” Leasure said. “I figured (Blairsville) did it. Penns Manor and Marion Center did it. ... I heard parents were yelling. The kids get along fine.”
The district is still wrestling with the issue of reconfiguration and it was an interesting end to what could be the last game between the two schools ... or not. It might have been nothing more than just another chapter in an often testy series.