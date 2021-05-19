ALTOONA — In their own words, neither of the Saltsburg 1,600-meter relay teams gave themselves much of a chance at the district meet Tuesday.
Needing a top-three finish at the District 6 Class 2A Track and Field Championships to advance to the state meet, neither the Trojans boys’ nor the girls’ 1,600 relay teams expected such a high finish. After all, both entered the district meet seeded seventh, and it led to some self-doubt in their minds.
But their coaches believed.
“And it happened,” said senior Tristan Roessler, who ran the boys’ anchor leg.
Saltsburg won the boys’ 1,600 relay race and the district title in dramatic fashion, and the Saltsburg girls placed third as both teams unexpectedly punched their tickets to the PIAA Championships in Shippensburg on May 28.
Saltsburg won the boys’ 1,600 relay with a time of 3:32.02, shattering the Trojans’ season-best time by more than 10 seconds. The team of David Stuller, Zackary McFarlin, Sincere McFarlin and Roessler entered the meet with a seeded time of 3:43, which had stood as their best time since the United Invitational in early April.
Worse yet, the Trojans were assigned Lane 1, the lane closest to the infield. But it didn’t matter.
“When we checked in, we found out we were in the first lane, and that’s usually not where you want to start,” Stuller said. “In the 4x4, that’s probably the worst spot you want to start in.
“But we all came together. We calmed down. We talked about it, and we just set our minds on at least breaking our (season-best time). Our best was 3:41. We wanted to at least get under 3:40.”
They did much more than that.
Roessler edged out three runners at the finish line by fractions of a second to give the Trojans the title. Just 0.68 seconds separated the top four relay teams Tuesday.
“I mean, we didn’t even give ourselves a chance,” Roessler said. “Coach (Geoff) Dixon has been telling us all year, ‘Hey, we can go to states for this.’ And we finally figured that out last night. It was crazy.”
Meanwhile, the Saltsburg girls’ team of Brooke Garris, Sara McConnell, Carly Townsend and Makenzie Simpson also beat their season-best time by several seconds on their way to a surprising third-place finish with a 4:14.22.
“I’m very shocked,” said Simpson, the anchor on the girls’ team. “I was not expecting it. Our coach was telling us we could do it. … I did not think we could do it. But coming across that finish line, I was like, ‘Is this real?’ And sitting up there (on the podium) with them, it was.”
Simpson also qualified individually in the 100 for the first time since her freshman year in 2018.
“I was very happy with the 100 because my sophomore year, the last time I ran here (in 2019),” she said, “I made it in the 200 and the 400, but I got fourth in the 100 so I was very happy to come back and redeem myself in the 100 this year.”
Saltsburg’s relay heroics capped a day that saw three relay teams and eight individuals – six girls and two boys – from the Heritage Conference qualify for the state championships next weekend.
In addition to the Saltsburg boys’ relay title, three Heritage Conference athletes won individual district titles.
United senior Maizee Fry won the girls’ shot put (41 feet, 0½ inches), giving her six district titles in her illustrious career, and the Homer-Center brother-sister duo of Teagan and Justley Sharp swept the discus. Teagan won with a throw of 158-8 on the boys’ side, and Justley won the girls’ competition with a distance of 124-1.
The Marion Center girls’ 3,200 relay team highlighted a slew of third-place finishes by local athletes.
On the strength of an all-out finishing kick by sophomore Reagan Ryen, the Stingers rallied to take third place. The top three finishers in each event at the District 6 meet qualify for the PIAA Championships.
Ryen trailed by about 30-35 meters with 250 meters to go on her final lap before rallying. The Stingers’ team of Nevada Armstrong, Lilly Ryer, Maggie Hood and Ryen posted a season-best time of 10:05.08, which was more than 13 seconds faster than the Stingers’ seeded time entering the meet.
Ryen also qualified individually in the 800, finishing third with a time of 2:20.86.
Northern Cambria senior Regan Sheredy qualified in the shot put (37-6½) for the second time in her career. She also took third in 2019 as a sophomore, but this time felt different.
“I threw a 37-6, which I didn’t even think was possible for me,” Sheredy said Tuesday. “I threw a 36-5 (earlier in the day), which was my PR this year, which was still I was shocked by. So throwing that today, I was just so happy.
“I’m proud of everybody today because I think I had a lot of competition and I think they brought the competition so it was very competitive today. I’m very pleased with how everything turned out.
United senior Bailey Popovich finished third in the 200 (26.96) and pleasantly surprised herself to punch her first ticket to the state meet.
“I’m just really excited. I’ve put in a lot of work these last two years,” Popovich said. “I was upset that my junior season was canceled, but I’m really excited to go to states this year. I knew I had a shot but I just didn’t think I could do it.”
The only other athlete besides Teagan Sharp to qualify in an individual event on the boys’ side was Purchase Line junior Brady Syster, who placed third in the 400 dash with a personal-best time of 51.93 seconds.
Syster, who also played baseball this spring for Purchase Line, has seen a drastic improvement in his times since the end of the baseball season.
“Practice pays off for sure,” Syster said. “We worked hard the last week before districts, and that’s what got me here. I worked my butt off. I just came off baseball, so then I did track. Baseball definitely decreased my track (time).”
But once he was able to devote all his time to track when baseball season ended, Syster’s times in the 400 started dropping.
“That’s when I started peaking,” he said. “Once I hit that 52-(second) time at the United invitational, I knew that (states) was my next goal. That’s what I wanted.”