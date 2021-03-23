The beautiful weather our area has been blessed with in recent days has allowed much in the way of outdoor entertainment.
While most hunting seasons are now closed, it is an exciting time of year to be exploring the outdoors even without an objective. With the vegetation beaten down, there is no better time to scout potential hunting spots as well as revisiting familiar haunts.
Finding a shed deer antler is always a possibility when in the woods and can be its own challenging hunt. Training your eye to find antlers takes time, with some newcomers bringing along an antler to toss and then retrieve. Once accustomed to looking for and spotting sheds, it becomes common while participating in other activities.
The elk herd soon will shed its antlers, giving camp visitors in the elk range a difficult decision between shed hunting and trout fishing.
Spring turkey hunters should be practicing with their shotgun, if ammunition allows. New shooters especially will benefit from rounds fired. Shooting from the sitting position should be done as that replicates a hunting situation best. Patterning a shot shell on paper will allow the hunter to evaluate the load and in some cases seek out a different offering. My experience with factory ammo and choke tubes is that the majority will produce a satisfactory pattern.
Youth Trout Day is Saturday, allowing aspiring anglers a jumpstart on the upcoming season. Youth must obtain a mentored youth permit or a voluntary youth fishing license from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and be accompanied by an licensed adult angler to participate.
Only youth anglers with the proper permits may possess a total of two trout (combined species) with a minimum length of 7 inches. Adult anglers are prohibited from possessing trout. Special regulation areas are not included in the program. The PFBC is providing this opportunity for youth to fish with their mentors, and it is not intended as a chance for mentors to get an early start to trout season.
Information to when and where approved trout water has or will be stocked is available on the PFBC website.
The regular trout season for anglers of all ages will open on April 3. After last season’s early appended opener, many are once again looking forward to the tradition of opening day. An influx of activity to camps in the more remote regions of the state helps boost local economies. Anglers look forward to returning to familiar waters and enjoying fellowship with others of similar interests. As in many opening days, the anticipation can at times provide as much enjoyment as the participation.
While the first day can be a circus in the more popular fishing holes, fishing pressure drops dramatically after the first weekend. Quite often the majority of stocked trout will be found within short distance of where they were stocked. When exploring a new stream, it pays to take note of where others are accessing the water as an indicator of fish.
With any luck, the weather conditions will cooperate in April and anglers can enjoy the spring season.
Boat owners are beginning to prepare for the upcoming season and some hardy anglers are already on the water. Renewing boat registration or launch permits should be looked into now.
Our area has an abundance of lakes, rivers and streams to explore in the coming months.