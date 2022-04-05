Trout season is now open statewide, allowing anglers the opportunity at an adventure whenever time permits.
With the large crowds of opening weekend now gone, anglers will have more room on the water. On Saturday, I witnessed some crowded stream banks when the season officially began, but many anglers cleared out as lunchtime neared.
This week, competition should be minimal and with catch and release a popular practice, there should be plenty of trout still in the water. With the early opener now in place, the second stocking of many waters will come toward the end of the month. This gap between stockings should provide the solitude on the stream that some seek.
Trout-stocking information is available online and in print, allowing anglers to know when a particular water will receive another round of hatchery raised trout. In our area, Cummings Reservoir at Blue Spruce Park will be the first in-season stocking event. The lake is scheduled to receive rainbow trout on Thursday.
Our area has an abundance of approved trout waters within an hour drive, and those looking to target trout should have plenty of options. Some waters are more popular than others, and with some searching, it should be easy to find some unpressured water.
- If you are interested in hunting for shed antlers, time is running out to enjoy optimal conditions. The dreary forecast this week is ideal for spotting an antler as sunlight makes everything shine, creating more false finds. Corn stalks, pine limbs and exposed roots all can trick hunters into thinking they have found an antler. Carrying a set of binoculars will save steps and help identify antlers and good-looking sticks alike.
On dark days, a shed antler stands out against the landscape, making them easier to spot. If you are not discovering bones from dead critters and white plastics, you are hunting too fast and not looking closely enough. Quite often an entire antler will not be visible, but perhaps the base, beam or tine will. The green-up of vegetation quickly will swallow fallen sheds, and fields should be hunted soon.
Already area farmers have begun to till their fields, which bury any shed antlers and make them all but impossible to find. A few years back I found a nice bleached antler that had been tilled under yet eventually worked its way back to the surface years later. It had one mark where the machinery had bitten into its main beam but otherwise was in perfect condition.
Shed hunting is a fantastic outdoor activity that can be enjoyed by all ages. The sense of triumph that comes with discovering one is second to none. While most hunts end empty-handed, shed hunting is largely a process of elimination. If one is confident of a buck’s wintertime whereabouts, sooner or later its sheds will be found.
- Groundhogs are out and about foraging, and much like shed hunting, now is the best time to hunt them. With minimal vegetation, they are easy to spot in a field. Harvesting them early in the year will help reduce the population so less damage is done to agricultural crops.
With several weeks until spring gobbler season opens, a hunter can have some exciting outings targeting groundhogs. A mobile hunter can work the field edges using the terrain to pop up on a feeding groundhog while also looking for shed antlers.
Getting afield in the early spring is enjoyable, but the ticks are back on the landscape, making it necessary to take preventative measures.