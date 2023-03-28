Trout season and the traditions that surround it will kick off Saturday.
Across the state, anglers will line the banks and shores in hopes of hooking into trout. The state has been stocking local lakes and streams with hatchery-raised trout this month leading up to opening day. Brook, brown, palomino and rainbow trout all can be stocked in approved trout waters.
Certain streams seem to get the same selection of fish each year and that can dictate what is the hot bait. In cold water, a slow or at times stationary offering can coax the trout into taking the bait. When fishing streams, the current dictates the day, and sadly on youth day, many area streams were running strong.
Having a few options in mind can allow the destination to adjust based on weather. Fishing toward the headwaters of a watershed will alleviate a lot of the sediment. Lakes in the area such as Cummings Reservoir within Blue Spruce Park and Cloe Lake in Jefferson County are stocked and offer easy access to the shoreline. Cloe allows electric motors on small boats and can be effectively float-fished.
Opening day can be hectic at times with many competing for the same limited resource. Thankfully, there are a lot of good places to catch trout this spring, and after opening day, many anglers will retire for the season.
Predicting where others will fish is nearly impossible, and if you seek solitude, waiting until the season opens will show you where others are. While it is nice to have a quiet day on the water, chances are good the anglers congregating are doing so for a reason.
Trout are strategically stocked in deeper pools of a stream to increase their chances of survival. Flooding from heavy rains, predation from eagles, herons, mink, osprey and otters can all impact retention of stocked trout. Exploitation of an opportunity on youth day is always a possibility, as is poaching.
If the stars align on opening day the bulk of stocked trout are holding in the pool where they were released. This can create close contact with others but offer increased odds at getting bites. A good portion of anglers practice catch-and-release, and this can benefit the fishery as these fish have the potential of offering another a thrill or two down the line. Many still do creel there trout, and a limit of five can provide a fine meal for two when combined with some sides.
The bulk of fishing pressure falls on the first day, and the week to follow will offer a much more natural atmosphere. While some of the trout will be in the big cast-iron skillet in the sky, undiscovered pods of trout holding in small pockets and those that were in surplus of the crowd will provide plenty of opportunity. Fishing in fast riffles is difficult but doing so below a pool that was stocked could reveal some feeding trout that will offer an exciting fight in the current. Rainbows in particular like to seek out this fast-flowing water in the early spring, and I have saved many a day by fishing the riffles.
Last-minute preparations should be on a list with any bait, license, line, tackle or other essentials to be acquired in the next few days. The weather forecast Saturday for our area is for rain with a high of 60, although a lot can change between now and then.
Fishing is fun, and when done with family or friends, it can become tradition and provide memories beyond the meal.