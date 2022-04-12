The weather over the weekend was less than ideal for trout fishing.
Reduced pressure should translate to more trout still remaining in approved waters. With existing trout from the initial stocking and in-season stocking now underway, there should be little trouble finding trout willing to bite. As air and water temperatures increase, the fishing should improve and become more enjoyable.
In addition to approved trout waters, a number of other lakes, ponds and rivers can provide good angling at this time of year. The majority of private sports clubs have a fishing pond that can provide an option for members while at the same time limiting competition. These same clubs often hold a youth fishing day, where fish are stocked and prizes offered to participants. Registering in advance for such an event is often required. Supporting local organizations is important as they in turn provide opportunities for the community.
Turkey are beginning to break up from their winter flocks, and as they disperse, the risk of being struck on the road increases. It always saddens me to see roadkill in the spring as this breeding stock had managed to survive the winter, only to be killed by a vehicle. Slowing down while driving helps with gas mileage, reduces the risk of personal injury and allows the motorist to avoid hitting wildlife.
As the mornings warm up, listening for turkeys at sunrise can allow a hunter to locate gobblers for the upcoming season. Depending on atmospheric conditions, not all mornings are equal for vocalization, and it may take a few outings before hearing a gobble. Once turkeys are located, one can begin to devise a plan of attack, and if necessary, obtain permission to hunt private property.
The youth turkey hunt is April 23, and those guiding participants should be planning for the day now. Getting youth shooting the shotgun should be done just as one would practice for baseball or other sports. Learning safe gun handling and target acquisition is best done at a young age.
Shooting from hunting scenarios is better than shooting off a gun bench, although the accuracy may not be as good. Using targets of a turkey silhouette allow examination of the performance of the shotgun shells and chokes pattern. Practicing with economy low-brass shells reduces recoil and allows the young shooter to become confident in the shotgun. With the adrenaline of the hunt, the recoil of a magnum turkey load will hardly be noticed in small shooters.
Practicing holding the gun in the shooting position will build muscle memory and allow the hunter to stay steady for longer periods of time. An adjustable shooting stick can be used to steady the shot but is less than ideal when one must reposition quickly on an incoming tom.
Jakes and gobblers are legal for hunters during the spring season, and one should keep in mind that a bird in hand is better than one in the bush. Wild turkey is excellent table fare, and a hunter should have the knife sharpened and cutting board clean prior to the hunt. Quickly butchering and chilling the turkey is important when it comes to wild game tasting delicious.
Hunters who are interested in acquiring the second spring gobbler tag should purchase it soon as it must be done before the season opens. With a month-long season, having the opportunity to harvest two toms allows for more time afield. Exploring the fields and forests in the spring time is an exciting adventure. Limiting yourself to one tag can result in losing days afield if one experiences success early in the season.
Those who fill their tags should consider taking another hunter under their wings to introduce them to the turkey woods. Over the years I have introduced a number of hunters to turkey hunting and cherish the memories of their first turkey nearly as much as my own.