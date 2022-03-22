Trout season will be upon anglers quickly with the statewide mentored youth trout day scheduled for Saturday.
The regular statewide opening day of trout will then follow on April 2, allowing anglers of all ages to pursue trout daily.
Both opening days begin at 8 a.m., with the youth day ending at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Youth anglers who are 16 years or younger must possess either a free mentored youth permit or a voluntary youth fishing license. Mentors must possess a fishing license and trout stamp. Youth anglers may keep two trout that are a minimum of 7 inches, and mentors may not keep any trout.
Anglers looking forward to hitting the trout waters should begin obtaining supplies now to avoid the long lines and shortages. A variety of live bait keeps well for weeks, and it would be wise to buy sooner rather than later.
Fishing licenses are sold at a variety of retailers, and purchasing one should be avoided on a Friday, if possible.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will stock approximately 3.2 million adult trout in 696 streams and 128 lakes, allowing for plenty of destinations. Exploring new waters is exciting, although returning to familiar waters is a tradition many anglers prefer to keep.
The recent changes to opening day dates and earlier angling in the eastern part of the state disrupted the annual traditions, yet it now appears that the first Saturday in April will now be the new normal for opening day.
- A recent situation in Burrell Township reminded me of some other traditions that should perhaps be revisited. The discovery of illegal bait and a treestand has the township considering banning hunting entirely at its park.
Unfortunately, with the current law, it is relatively easy to place bait in order to ruin the hunt for others. Spreading corn by your neighbor’s treestand and then contacting the Pennsylvania Game Commission likely will have the neighbor fined and hunting area shut down for much of the hunting season.
Anti-hunters who would prefer a public area not have hunting could do the same thing and perhaps have hunting banned.
With discussion of a controlled deer hunt in White’s Woods despite opposition, one must wonder if a discovery of bait could quickly cancel such a hunt once approved.
With recent changes to regulations regarding crossbows, inline muzzleloaders, and the age at which a hunter may enter the woods, it would seem likely that other changes could follow. Baiting is allowed in many other states and even here in the southeastern part of the state, but it remains illegal in the majority of the commonwealth.
If one has the ambition, property and finances, it is perfectly legal to plant all the bait you want to attract wildlife for hunting purposes. However, the same food source cannot be placed in a strategic location that allows for better chances of success at a fraction of the cost.
Much of my life has been spent focusing on food sources to harvest my quarry. An oak flat dropping acorns, freshly harvested corn field or abandoned orchard heavy with apples all have produced some great hunts. Not once did I feel unethical about a successful hunt ending when a plan came together.
A common misconception is that baiting is easy; however, bait is often ignored for natural food sources and will not attract animals that are not present in the area.
The current law regarding usage of bait allows its discovery to tarnish the image of all hunters and perhaps reduce access to public ground.