Trout season will open Saturday across the state for anglers of all ages.
A fishing license and trout stamp are required to participate in the activity. The cost of a fishing license and trout stamp is under $40 and can provide plenty of entertainment well into summer.
Fishing begins at 8 a.m. with anglers permitted to keep five trout that are a minimum of 7 inches long.
Hatchery-raised trout released into approved trout waters have always tasted delicious to me, with the meal anticipated almost as much as the fishing itself.
An abundance of access areas exist and in-season stocking information is readily available, providing plenty of promising places to fish after opening day. Minimal equipment is required beyond a rod and reel designed for light- or medium-sized lures. Monofilament fishing line from 2- to 10-pound test can be used, with 6-pound being a good choice. Heavier-test lines will allow for jerking out some snags and also horsing fish from around woody structure.
Artificial lures and live bait catch fish, and one should not be discouraged to only have one or the other. If possible, carrying a variety of trout attractors is recommended so that you can give the fish some different offerings. Nightcrawlers, wax worms, minnows, salmon eggs, Powerbait and spinners all catch trout and should not be overlooked.
In the early spring, currents can be swift and wading should be done carefully. Fast streams pose the problem of getting the bait down into the water column while not snagging on the bottom. A fine line must be established between losing tackle and catching trout. A variety of split-shot sinkers can be used to fine-tune the depth of the bait. The amount of weight needed will vary from one spot to the next.
Novice anglers should consider fishing a stocked lake, which does not pose the challenges of getting snagged that flowing water does.
An amazing amount of excitement surrounds the first few hours of trout season and it is something everyone should experience at least once. From the first fish caught to the first angler to fall in, the action can be fast and furious at the start. Common courtesy should be used when fishing near others, and it is inevitable that lines will tangle on occasion.
Patience can pay off if you have a slow start as the majority of anglers will have left the water before lunchtime. Once the crowds disperse and trout calm down, it will be possible to catch limits of trout regularly this month.
When fishing smaller streams, a set of waders makes it nice to hop from one side of the stream to the other depending on the desired drift. Caution should be taken on larger streams and rivers in the early season when wading.