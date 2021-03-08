While the majority of hunting seasons are now closed, there is plenty to do outdoors.
Coyote and crows are still legal to hunt and can provide a unique challenge. Crow season runs until April 11 so time is running out to enjoy some fun hunting. Crows are abundant and can be called from afar, making it perfect for small properties where hunting is permitted.
Hunting for crows is limited to Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, making for a great weekend activity. The eyesight of a crow is superior to ours and hiding is important. A blind that is brushed in is perhaps the best way to stay hidden, although using camouflage and shadows will work.
Shotguns are the weapon of choice of crow hunters when calling or pass shooting. A scoped rifle can be also used, similar to groundhog hunting where the shooter sits and waits for a crow to land to feed.
Farmers hate crows, and the birds often focus on freshly spread manure and planted areas. Patterning crows prior to hunting them makes a huge difference in the number of shots fired.
Morning and evening hours should be spent on flight paths as birds move to and from roost. During the midday hours, calling and decoys will pull in curious crows.
Killing the first crow is key because they communicate with each other. With the first bird down, another is sure to investigate. Multiple shooters can help that no caws of caution are emitted, and typically the first pass is the best for shooting. Upon arrival, a crow will see or not see something quickly and then move higher in the air as it circles.
A few crow hunts can go a long way in preparing for the upcoming spring gobbler season and youth hunt. The same camouflage and shotgun can be used for either activity.
Getting the turkey gear out early could reveal a necessary replacement or repair. At times hunting clothing can grow or shrink in the closet, based off ones winter eating habits.
Those who are not year-round shotgunners would benefit from a few sessions at the shooting range before entering the spring woods.
Hunting is a whirlwind of emotions, with misses being some of the lowest. Investing in some regular shooting practice will alleviate some missed moments. Gun ranges on state game lands do not allow the use of shotguns with pellets, so hunters should consider a local sportsman’s club as a potential practice site. These clubs have faced struggles in the past year and would benefit from some new members. Most offer a variety of activities allowing for fellowship and fun.
With warmer weather in the forecast, hunters and trappers should consider confirming or obtaining permission to access private property. In the last week, I was blessed to have interaction with several local landowners who were more than willing to allow or continue to allow me to use their land.
I prefer to introduce myself and ask for permission in person, although in current times a telephone call can also work.
Ironing out details ahead of time can eliminate problems down the road while showing landowners your respect for their land and wishes. Where to park, what not to shoot, when not to hunt and so forth should be discussed.
Demand for good hunting ground is high and some work will have to be done to establish permission on private ground. As with much of life, it can be all about who you know, and sometimes you just have to knock on the door for an introduction.