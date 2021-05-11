Turkey hunters with a valid tag will be able to hunt all day starting Monday.
At present, hunting ends at noon, with hunters required to be out of the woods by 1 p.m. The other day while on the road I took notice of a hunter driving out of an agricultural area at 12:58 p.m. and had to smile at his perseverance.
Quite often the best turkey hunting occurs once the hens have gone to nest and the hunting pressure decreases. While the majority of gobbles occur in the early morning, I have heard gobbles at all hours of the day. Allowing disrupted hens ample time to return to their favorite area in proximity to their nest is the rationale behind hunting half the day. Many surrounding states implement similar hunting hours, and it is only recently that Pennsylvania allowed hunting all-day during the second half of the season.
Hunting before work allows the best chance of hearing a vocal gobbler; however, nothing is worse than leaving the woods when turkeys are talking. If possible, scheduling a vacation day for midweek will allow better odds of calling in a stubborn bird with less chance of competition.
Hunting is popular in our area, and I took notice of another hunter parked at a spot I have hunted this season. If you are aware of another hunter in the area, it is best to seek out another woodlot to avoid disrupting each other.
As the season progresses, birds will shuffle around and can show up in about any suitable habitat despite not being there just a week earlier. Much of the preseason scouting is now old news as emerging vegetation and hunting pressure have changed the pattern of turkeys.
Once all-day hunting is permitted, tag holders will be able to hunt several hours after work. Positioning yourself near the roosting area will allow one to hunt until shooting hours end. Quite often, if a shot is not presented, being deep in the woods at last light will allow the hunter to roost a gobbler. In my years of pursuing the wild turkey, I have had mixed luck with roosting gobblers and do not let a quiet evening discourage me from hunting an area the following morning.
With the ever-changing weather we have experienced recently, there are days when gobblers simply do not vocalize. On these slow days, a hunter will benefit from covering ground scouting for fresh scratchings, droppings, strut marks, tracks and dusting bowls. Turkey like to travel along farm lanes, access roads and pipelines, which coincidentally are perfect travel ways for the mobile hunter.
While walking along on a quiet day, the temptation to take a shot at a startled bird should be resisted because it is illegal to stalk turkeys and difficult to positively identify the beard as a bird is going away from you. Accidentally shooting a hen at this time of year is extremely detrimental to the population and can ultimately remove upward of a dozen turkeys from the area.
Interestingly, harvesting a bearded hen is legal, although most turkey enthusiasts disagree with the law.
In my time in the woods, I have yet to see any evidence of nesting yet, which is not surprising as hens make it a point to hide their nests from predators. Sadly, I discovered two places where it appeared turkeys perished and were eaten. Coyote sign at both properties were noticeable, and I had to wonder if they were the culprit.
A hungry pair of coyotes with pups to feed will quickly teach turkeys to be tight-lipped. While coyotes are legal to harvest during turkey season, their pelts are unimpressive at this time of year, and it is borderline unethical to shoot a nursing mother.