Turkey season for bearded birds opened Saturday, allowing hunters an opportunity at some outdoor recreation.
Hunters can only hunt until noon for the first half of the month-long season. While the legal requirement is that the turkey has a beard, it is good practice to not harvest bearded hens because the odds are good that they will hatch young this spring.
Most hunters dream of the perfect hunt. However, rarely are the turkeys willing to gobble regularly and come running to your calls. Those willing to commit to the pursuit eventually will be afield when the stars align for the weather conditions and gobblers to provide the experience that makes turkey hunting grand.
Time in the woods is the best way to fill a turkey tag and also better yourself as a turkey hunter. Sadly, there are a lot of woods without any turkeys, and a hunter must look for fresh signs to confirm if birds are in the area.
While gobbling is perhaps the best way to find turkeys, they are not always willing to respond to calls. Foliage, terrain features, traffic and wind all can kill the sound of a gobble. Those with poor hearing face an uphill battle to locate a vocal bird because often they must be close to them.
Once turkeys are found, one should hunt them patiently so as to not push them out of the area. While it can pay to be aggressive at times, hunters should avoid showing themselves because turkeys will not tolerate much human intrusion. As the vegetation explodes in response to the recent rains, hunter movements will be concealed, and it will be possible to push closer to the gobbler’s position.
When a tom is strutting and gobbling for hens to come breed, a hunter often has to get within the bird’s bubble before it commits. Depending on the terrain and vegetation, this bubble is often less than 200 yards. Gobblers desperate for a hen will quickly travel several hundred yards while others will refuse to budge from their strut area. If a bird refuses to budge, going quiet is often enough to make him come looking.Quite often it takes several days before a hunter can figure out what a specific gobbler is doing and where to attempt to call him to.
On the season opener, I was in an area with visible turkey in the week prior. While it was nice to know birds were in the area, it attracted a lot of other hunters, which typically is not favorable. Sharing the woods with others is common on opening days and Saturdays, so a hunter should be prepared to be patient. Eventually other hunters lose interest and the turkeys resumes their routine.
Hunting until closing time is difficult to do when discouraged, but it is a solid strategy for tagging turkey. If others are hunting the same area, touching base with them to exchange plans will allow the woods to be shared while not interfering in each other’s hunt. I always like to have three spots in mind when I start the morning so I am able to switch spots should another vehicle be present. However, on Saturdays, it is common that any area that allows hunting and harbors turkeys will see pressure.
Luckily, tags will be filled out by successful hunters, and others will lose interest, allowing for less competition. Hunting during the week or later in the season is the best for those who refuse to compete over a turkey. As the season progresses, hens will begin to sit on their nests and gobblers will become more willing to seek out hunters’ clucks and yelps.