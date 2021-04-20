The youth spring gobbler hunt will be held Saturday for licensed junior hunters and mentored youth.
Young hunters as well as mentors should be reminded to positively identify their target. Quite often an inquisitive hen will be first to respond to a hunter’s calls at times only presenting her periscoping head and some alarm putts. By looking for the beard, the chances of accidentally shooting a hen or another hunter are all but eliminated. No matter where you hunt or how posted the property may be, one should never assume that they have the woods to themselves.
Scouting this week will allow youth hunters a good chance to be where the turkeys wants to be. Confirming permission on private property should be done so that two groups of hunters are not competing for the same gobbler.
Young hunters should be aware that the regular turkey season is a month long and that there will be plenty of opportunities in the month of May.
Patience is perhaps the best tool to have in the turkey vest, and it is often best to remain at the initial calling spot. Open woods and the noise of a mentor and youth can make it difficult to reposition on turkey.
Emphasis should be taken to teach an appreciation of nature, woods skills and safe gun handling. While the dream is always to fill a tag on opening day, mentors should remind their shooters that most hunts do not end in success. The regulations and rules digest should be read by both the mentor and youth hunter several times so that everything is understood. Scheduling one or two more shooting sessions before the opener will help ensure the shooter is ready should a gobbler show up on Saturday.
A large portion of trout waters have already been stocked for the second time this year. Those looking to wet a line will have ample opportunity to do so in the weeks to come.
Sadly, some streams have already received their last round of trout. Other will receive a third stocking at the beginning of May. Stocking dates were adjusted for the earlier opener, which further disrupted the tradition of trout season. Checking out when a stream was stocked can help better your odds of getting bites.
Trout fishing can be a great activity for the entire family, with Cloe Lake and Cummings Reservoir at Blue Spruce Park providing the perfect atmosphere. Trout waters offer the natural setting we crave, and it is important to limit disturbance and never litter.
The spring season is a busy time for beagle owners as a number of field trials and derbies are held in the months of April and May. Those with an AKC-registered beagle have the opportunity to attend licensed events at half a dozen beagle clubs within an hour drive of Indiana.
On Sunday, the Indiana County Beagle Club will host a derby for beagles under two years of age. The club will also hold an AKC small pack option trial May 20 to 23.
Beagle clubs offer a place to safely run rabbits while also providing excellent habitat for a variety of native wildlife. While the popularity of hunting over hounds has faded in recent years, the field trials continue to attract new and old handlers alike. These events are open to the public and offer a great opportunity for those who are considering a beagle for rabbit hunting.
The Pennsylvania Beagle Gundog Federation website is an excellent resource for finding a beagle club or an upcoming event.