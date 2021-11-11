The last time we saw them in a game that mattered, the IUP Crimson Hawks were celebrating on the court at Shippensburg University, smiling, laughing, hugging and cutting down the nets as conference champions.
On that sunny Sunday afternoon in early March 2020, teams and fans gathered in that field house, and though mindful of what might transpire outside the doors, the only thing that mattered for a couple hours was what was happening between the lines on the court.
Several days later, the unfathomable set in when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports and just about everything else in the world.
The promise of that team, which seemed to be reaching peak performance at the perfect time, was lost amid the early stages of the pandemic. Then the 2020-21 season was canceled because the PSAC could not reach the threshold of six teams to compete for a conference championship, so there was no season even though schools across the country did play basketball and other sports.
For most of that time, the KCAC, the building IUP basketball calls home, sat in shuttered darkness, the court disassembled and stored because there were no games to play — or any other events at the popular entertainment venue.
Eighteen months later, things are beginning to return to some semblance of normal. It’s time to turn on the lights.
IUP opens a new basketball season this weekend, and the Crimson Hawks take the court with plenty of promise that was left unfulfilled in 2020 and ’21. The Hawks play West Virginia Wesleyan at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Concord (W.Va.) on Saturday evening.
The starting five, on paper, looks as talented as any IUP has put on the court in 16 seasons under coach Joe Lombardi.
“It’s exciting to get back on the court,” Lombardi said, “and it’s been nice to hear so many people in the community anxious to have that as part of their lives and their routines again and how much they missed it. And I’m grateful that people think we have a good program or a good team.”
IUP returns four starters and its sixth man from a team that was 28-2 and playing at the top of its game when the 2020 season ended abruptly. Returning are, in order of positions 1 through 5, Armoni Foster, Dave Morris, Shawndale Jones, Tommy Demogerontas and Ethan Porterfield. Foster is an All-America candidate; Jones was the PSAC tournament MVP as the sixth man; Demogerontas was a player of the year candidate before he went down with a torn ACL in November 2019; Porterfield emerged during a freshman season after Demogerontas’ season-ending injury and was the PSAC West freshman of the year; and Morris showed marked assimilation to the program throughout his first season in the program.
The Hawks made their first showing of the season two weeks ago in an exhibition game at Illinois, a Big Ten program and national power. IUP lost by 15 points, 94-79, but the Hawks pulled within five midway through the second half.
“I was very pleased with the effort at Illinois, a top 15 team with a first-team All-American,” Lombardi said. “Our guys battled and fought. With Armoni not playing in the second half with cramps, I was extremely pleased to be down only five. What I found out in that game is that our guys have some fight and good competitiveness and some overall talent that we need to continue to develop and build into a solid team over the course of the year.”
IUP’s backcourt is stocked with Foster and two former Division I transfers.
Foster, a 6-foot-4 redshirt sophomore guard, averaged a team-high 19.8 points per game in 2019-20.
“Certainly, Armoni is a preseason All-American, and he earned that type of respect,” Lombardi said. “I wouldn’t trade him for any guard in the country. He’s a good two-way player, offense and defense, and he has a well-rounded game. What I like most is his maturity level advanced, and that usually translates into performance, but he’s worked very hard and really has a great approach with that … and he’s very locked in and focused. I think his expectations are no so much on himself but what he wants to do with this program. I think he feels that we were an Elite Eight team two years when COVID canceled the season, and he had to wait last year, so he’s probably anxious more than anything trying to elevate the program back to that.”
Jones, a 6-3 guard and former NJIT transfer, was named the PSAC tournament MVP after he scored a career-high 24 points in the championship game. He averaged 10.1 points while shooting 54 percent from the field, including a team-high 43 percent from 3-point range. Against Illinois, he scored a game-high 25 points.
“I’m really happy with how he improved as a player, and I think he’s one of the elite players in the league,” Lombardi said. “I’m very satisfied with his leadership and enthusiasm … and he’s really has been accountable and takes a lot of pride in being one of the leaders of this team.”
Morris, a 6-1 guard and former Tennessee State transfer, averaged 9.5 points and had a team-high 123 assists in 2019-20.
“Dave is a big part of what we want to do this year,” Lombardi said. “We’re counting on him to be a leader on the defensive end and escalate our defensive intensity and productiveness.”
The two forwards are each 6-8. Demogerontas is a fifth-year senior, and Porterfield is a sophomore.
Demogerontas was averaging a double-double when he went down in the fourth game of his first season at IUP after transferring from Division I Northern Illinois. He is nursing a shoulder injury and is questionable for the weekend.
“He’s doing a solid job,” Lombardi said. “It’s hard to compare now to two years ago, if he’s at 90 or 100 percent. We need to just allow him to find his role in the program. It’s different than two years ago. A lot of things have changed, and there are different roles. Whether he comes out and scores 20 or six, the most important thing is that he’s giving the team what it needs and being a great teammate. … He’s a valuable contributor to our success, and I really believe that he can be great at his role this year.”
Demogerontas’ injury accelerated the timeline for Porterfield, whose minutes and production increased immediately during his freshman year. He averaged 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds.
“Ethan is another guy I’m excited about,” Lombardi said. “He’s just all about the team and whatever the team needs, and some nights he’s going to score a lot, and with his rebounding and defense, he’s going to be a cornerstone of what we’re doing. There are a whole lot of teams that have an inside player to with the guards we have so I’m excited to see his growth.
IUP typically uses three players off the bench. Slated for those roles are redshirt freshman guard Bruce Radford, 6-2 freshman guard Kyle Polce and Tomiwa Sulaiman, a 6-6 freshman from London, England.
“We’re working through some different things and getting some players experience,” Lombardi said. “The biggest thing is that a lot of guys that we need to fill solid roles, like Bryce and Tomiwa and Kyle, are really getting some nice experience over the last couple weeks and growing into being big contributors to complement the other guys we know about.”