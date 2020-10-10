NATRONA HEIGHTS — Old habits die hard for Indiana.
So did the team’s two-game winning streak Friday night.
One year removed from setting a single-season program record for turnovers, Indiana lost six of eight fumbles while handing Highlands nearly every opportunity to walk away 48-14 victory.
And after giving possession away just once during back-to-back wins over Greensburg Salem and Knoch, the Indians reverted home to a steep hill to climb in the WPIAL Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference.
“We killed ourselves,” Indiana coach Brandon Overdorff said. “Every way possible that you can lose a game, we executed that tonight instead of the things that got us to two straight victories. Those things happen when you’re young and inexperienced. We have to keep our heads up. … We’re not as bad as the score looks. They’re not as good as it looks. We just have to do the little things.”
Indiana (2-3) is running out of time to again piece together the details with two regular-season games remaining, beginning with a visit from Hampton (3-2) next week.
The Pirates had a three-game win streak snapped Friday with a 20-7 loss to first-place and undefeated Plum.
With an chance to create a logjam in the middle of the conference standings, the Indians compounded mistakes early and often at Highlands (2-3).
Indiana surpassed its turnover total from the first four weeks (five) within the first three quarters on Friday and also had an interception to mark seven giveaways in the game.
The Indians allowed a pair of touchdowns on broken plays after the Golden Rams evaded multiple tackles, they surrendered two more touchdowns on special teams and gave up a defensive score, making it difficult to pinpoint exactly where it all went wrong.
“I honestly couldn’t tell you,” Indiana senior two-way starting lineman Gavin Prebish said. “We played our hearts out. We definitely just missed a lot of tackles. I know I personally missed some blocking assignments that I need to get up and I need to get better.
“It’s going to be a struggle, but we’re going to come back with the same energy that we had the past two Fridays. We’re going to forget about this. We’re not going to let this matter to us for the rest of our season. We’re going to come out and we’re going to play.”
It began unraveling within seconds for Indiana, which fumbled away the opening kickoff and gave up the go-ahead touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.
Two drives later, Highlands scored on fourth-and-goal from the 7-yard line when quarterback Chandler Thimons escaped the clutches of two Indiana defenders and rolled out to connect with running back Brock White in the back corner of the end zone.
And after Indiana junior quarterback Devin Flint capped off a 38-yard drive with a 7-yard run that cut the deficit to 14-7, the Golden Rams recaptured a two-score, 21-7 lead with an 87-yard kickoff return touchdown by D.J. Loveland, who also kicked the ensuing extra point and intercepted a Flint pass on the next play.
Time nearly appeared to run out on the Golden Rams’ first-half fortune, but White scored on a 47-yard catch-and-run on which he shook free from multiple Indians between the hash marks as the clock expired to give Highlands a 27-7 advantage at the break.
“We just gave up too many plays,” Overdorff said. “I really feel, as a coach, we just gave them the game. And really it was going to be a really good football game if we just took care of the ball.
“We give up a kick return. We had a third-and-forever with triple zeros on the clock that we don’t tackle a kid and had 11 kids have a shot at him. We’ve got to find a way to get a guy on the ground in that situation. And the other fourth-down-and-whatever, we had a kid sacked a couple times, had hands all over him and the throws it up and they catch it. So take away those three plays there, and we had some momentum when we fought back and made it 14-7, and who knows.”
In the second half, Highlands returned a fumble 18 yards for a score, White rushed for his third touchdown of the game from 9 yards and the Golden Rams recovered a loose ball in the end zone after a snap sailed high over Indiana punter Brock Miller’s head.
Flint scored his second rushing touchdown off the game on a 1-yard keeper, giving him 11 touchdowns on the season. He led the Indians with 79 rushing yards, increasing his team-leading total to 630. He completed 2 of 5 pass attempts for 44 yards, with Gavin Bernard and Korbin Wilson each hauling in a catch for a first down.
Junior running back Zach Herrington rushed for 78 yards, giving him 571 through five games.
Jacob McCracken and Prebish each recorded a sack on defense.
McCracken, a junior who also starts at left tackle, suffered an injury in the first half and did not return.
Indiana is just seven days removed from celebrating its first winning streak since 2016, and the Indians know their formula for success. They simply need to get back to executing it.
“It’s just growing pains,” Overdorff said. “We’re getting there. We were in this football game if we just took care of the football. There are positives and we’ll find them. I love our kids. They’re playing their guts out. These things happen when you’re a little bit overmatched. You have to be perfect, and we were far from that tonight.”