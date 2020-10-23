The results of two District 6 football games has been determined on the eve of the playoffs.
Southern Huntingdon, the second seed in Class 2A, forfeited its game to seventh-seeded Cambria Heights because the school is “dealing with the COVID virus and has shut down extracurricular activities until further notice,” Ralph Cecere Jr., the chairman of the football committee, said.
Cambria Heights (3-3) advanced to play the winner of Saturday’s game between third-seeded Marion Center (5-0) and sixth-seeded Northern Cambria (4-2).
Bishop Guilfoyle (3-2), the fifth seed in Class 1A, also advanced after receiving a forfeit from Bishop McCort (1-5). Cecere said, “McCort’s decision was made in the best interest of their student-athletes.”
Guilfoyle advanced to play Conemaugh Valley (5-1) on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Earlier Thursday, it was reported that Bishop Guilfoyle coach Justin Wheeler would not be in attendance during the game due to being exposed to COVID-19. Bishop Guilfoyle forfeits its previous game due to virus exposure.
Bishop Guilfoyle’s game last week against Central Cambria had been canceled due to potential exposure to a COVID-positive individual on the Marauders sideline during a win over Chestnut Ridge on Oct. 10. The report stated that cleared members of the team and coaching staff returned to practice and school on Monday, but Wheeler wasn’t among those coaches.
District rules for this season state that any playoff game canceled due to a virus issue goes down as a forfeit.
Meanwhile, the district announced ticket procedures for the playoffs.
According to a statement from the district, “In order to meet capacity restrictions, no tickets will be sold at the gate for the PIAA District 6 football playoffs. All tickets must be purchase online at www.piaad6.org.”
DISTRICT 6 FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
(Seed, record in parentheses)
Class 1A
Friday’s Game
Purchase Line (9, 2-4) at West Shamokin (8, 3-3), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Bishop Guilfoyle (5-, 3-2) defeated Bishop McCort (12, 1-5) by forfeit
Blairsville (10, 2-4) at Williamsburg (7, 3-3) at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.
Saltsburg (11, 2-4) at Juniata Valley (6, 4-2), 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30
9/8 winner at Penns Manor (1, 6-0), 7 p.m.
10/7 winner at Homer Center (2, 4-1), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31
12/5 winner at Conemaugh Valley (4, 4-1), 1 p.m.
11/6 winner at Portage (3, 5-1), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday’s Games
Bald Eagle Area (8. 2-3) at Bellwood-Antis (1, 5-0), 7 p.m.
Cambria Heights (7, 3-3) defeated Southern Huntingdon (2, 4-0) by forfeit
Saturday’s Games
Central Cambria (5, 3-2) at Richland (4, 5-1), 7 p.m.
Northern Cambia (6, 4-2) at Marion Center (3, 5-0), 7 p.m.