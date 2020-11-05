HOMER CITY — A fourth championship meeting in eight years sounds intriguing. But the first District 6 Class 1A championship clash between two Heritage Conference teams makes for an exciting possibility as well.
Homer-Center coach Greg Page isn’t interested in either one ... yet.
One of the teams in the Class 1A championship game next week will be either Bishop Guilfoyle, which has lost to Homer-Center two out of three times in that game since 2013, or Purchase Line, a conference rival that lost to Homer-Center in a 105-point game just three weeks ago.
Both of those teams, which clash in one of the semifinals Saturday, would just love another shot at the Wildcats, and Page doesn’t doubt it. But before he and the Wildcats can even entertain the idea, Page knows Homer-Center must defeat Juniata Valley in the other semifinal this Friday, and that in itself will be no small order.
“It would be really neat to see two Heritage teams playing for a district championship,” said Page. “I guess it never really entered my mind until it was mentioned. ... I don’t think we should have any trouble staying focused on this (Juniata Valley) game. Our kids are aware of what happened when we played Juniata Valley last year (a 41-6 loss in the quarterfinals). They played very well and we didn’t. We have to focus on one game at a time. ... Either way, our focus is just to get (to the championship), no matter who the opponent might be.”
Here’s how the No. 2 Wildcats and the No. 6 Hornets came to be paired this week: Homer-Center held off Williamsburg last Friday, 35-24, in one quarterfinal, while Juniata Valley clobbered Portage, 43-7, in the other on Saturday, scoring 37 unanswered points in the process.
Against Portage, the Hornets proved they can score in a variety of ways. Juniata Valley scored on not one, but two safeties. The Hornets also returned an interception and a fumble for touchdowns. So the Wildcats can’t afford to lose the turnover battle.
Juniata Valley has 22 takeaways and boasts a plus-15 in the turnover department. Homer-Center is on the wrong side, with a minus-4 (13 giveaways, nine takeaways).
“They really took advantage of mistakes by Portage (five turnovers) and took them out of the game in the first half,” Page said. “We just need to set the tone and play well in all three phases.”
The Hornets score a lot of points, with the second most in the Inter-County Conference at 37.5 per game. They give up 14.8 per game. Homer-Center scores more at 48.3 per game, but the Wildcats also allow 28.7.
“They don’t run a lot of fancy schemes, but just try to get the ball into their playmakers’ hands,” Page said.
Homer-Center must contain fullback Jayce Rand and slotback Gabe Brower, the two backs who will likely see the most carries. Rand averages 8.6 yards per carry to lead the team with 761 yards, and Brower averages 10.1 yards per carry. Brower might be the more dangerous of the two. He has caught 26 passes for 483 yards and leads the team with 16 touchdowns.
“Brower is definitely their best player, but they have other very good athletes that I am impressed with — Rand and (Adam) Boone, who also plays some running back (at 220 pounds),” Page said. “Hunter Johnson is a fine quarterback, and Jake Johnson has a lot of speed on the edge. Their line up front has a lot of size and they get off the football.”
Johnson, a senior, completed 5 of 9 passes for 63 yards last week. For the season, he’s 62-for-117 passes for 798 yards, with six touchdowns and five interceptions.
“As far as us offensively, we’ll just try to continue to do what we’ve been doing,” said Page. “We need to be diverse and make them to defend the whole field, which hopefully will open some things up.”
What Homer-Center has been doing, mainly, is counting on quarterback Ben Schmidt to make plays with his arm and his legs. Last week against Williamsburg, he turned in another balanced performance with 177 rushing yards and 233 passing yards, and again he factored in every point scored by the Wildcats with one rushing touchdown and four touchdown passes.
Schmidt likes to connect with Drew Kochman for big yardage. Kochman leads the Wildcats with 23 catches and 591 yards and leads Indiana County with 25.7 yards per catch. Schmidt hit Kochman with touchdown passes of 88 and 23 yards last Friday. Three weeks ago in Homer-Center’s last regular-season game against Purchase Line, the Kochman touchdowns went for 69, 15 and 28 yards. The week before that, Kochman scored on plays covering 55 and 53 yards. So Kochman, along with Michael Krejocic and Travis Mock, will stretch the field for the Juniata Valley defense.
Junior Collin Troup turned an unsung big game for Homer-Center against Williamsburg with 116 yards on 19 carries.