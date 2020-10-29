WHITE OAK — In a normal year, Joel Beckwith’s teammates would be following him to PIAA Cross Country Championships next weekend in Hershey.
Bu this is not a normal year.
Beckwith broke his best time by 19 seconds and finished fourth in the WPIAL Class 2A Championships at White Oak Park on Wednesday.
That finish was good enough to make it the state meet, and in previous years, Indiana’s third-place finish in the team standings would have been good enough for the team to advance. However, in a season affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the PIAA reduced the number of qualifiers in all postseason events. In this case, only the winning team and the top seven runners advanced.
“Any other year the team would be heading to Hershey to compete at states with the top teams, but unfortunately this is anything but a normal year,” Indiana coach Lisa Kinter said. “In the past, three teams would be going to states to represent the WPIAL and more than the seven individuals that were able to advance this year due to the COVID virus.”
Beckwith, a senior, posted at time of 16 minutes, 24 seconds, topping his previous best time of 16:43.
Freshman McKenna Jordan also qualified for the state meet in the girls’ race.
“The majority of the girls’ and boys’ teams had PR’s on this wet, slippery course where turns were quite tricky,” Kinter said.
Knoch senior Mike Formica won the boys’ title in 16:15.
Indiana finished behind Greensburg Salem and Ringgold in the 30-team field.
Also competing for Indiana were Owen Putt (18th, 17:13), Clayton Weaver (25th, 17:22), Tucker Davis (38th, 17:41), Maddux Fiscanich (17:52), Jonathan Berzonsky (18:01) and Jacob Gill (18:14).
In the girls’ race, Jordan cut her time by 22 seconds, dropping from 21:01 to 20:39 and placing 15th. In past years, that placement would have been good enough to advance to the state meet.
“She ran an exceptional race,” Kinter said.
Also running for Indiana were Yana Noronha (48th, 22:17), Melina Hilliard (50th, 22:22), Jadyn Ball (59th, 22:51), Sarah Love (81st, 23:30), Emerson Davis (82nd, 23:32) and Belinda Linxu (105th, 24:40).
The Indiana girls placed 10th among 26 teams.
Brownsville sophomore Jolena Quarzo won with a time of 18:40.
“We are grateful to the wonderful officials and meet directors who continued to persevere and make competition a reality throughout the season,” Kinter said.
The state meet is Nov. 7 at the Parkview Cross Country Course at the Giant Center Complex.