HOMER CITY — Choose whichever cliché sounds best — a well-oiled machine, running on all cylinders, a motor that wouldn’t quit — because any of them could describe the Penns Manor offense on Friday night.
The Comets rolled up 462 yards on the ground and caused problems for Homer-Center’s defense in a 43-42 victory over the Wildcats in a Heritage Conference battle of unbeatens at Memorial Field.
Penns Manor (4-0) held a slim 21-20 lead at halftime and then scored three times in the third quarter before holding off Homer-Center (2-1) for the win.
“It feels amazing,” Penns Manor senior Dimitri Lieb said. “We always try to play one game at a time — especially this year since you never know what can happen from week to week. We’ve tried to play every game like it’s our last, and to get this win tonight is just so exciting for us since we’ve been putting that effort in.”
While it still seems early in the season, Friday’s matchup was a big one as both teams were looking to solidify their spots atop the conference standings and district rankings as the playoffs could begin as soon as a few weeks from now due to the shortened season.
“We have a nice team, but so do they. We knew it would be a battle,” Penns Manor coach Bill Packer said. “We told them to just stay loose and play your own game, and you can go out and beat them. They came out strong tonight, and I was so proud the way they kept their composure. They wanted this win tonight, and they went out and earned it. We still have things to work on and we made plenty of mistakes, but it was nice to see them get this win.”
Both teams have a heavy senior presence, and that leadership showed up on Friday night.
Lieb rushed for 206 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown, Kevin Baum ran for 116 yards on 16 attempts with a TD and Connor Keith also scored while sophomore quarterback Max Hill rushed for three scores to lead the Comets, who had a lot of success running the sweep against the Wildcats’ defense.
“Our line did a great job blocking up front, and our receivers did, too, on the outside,” Packer said. “We were getting the sweeps and were blocking so well. They were getting bodies on bodies, and we have some good backs with Dimitri, Baum, Courvina and Keith. They just run so hard, and tonight we were able to get that yardage.”
“We have a great edge with our guards pulling and our receivers blocking,” Lieb said. “We thought we could hit the edge hard because we saw they only had two corners out. We have a great line that is fast and can move and open up those holes for our running backs.”
Homer-Center’s Ben Schmidt rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries and threw for 96 yards to set the pace for the Wildcats’ offense. Drew Kochman and Travis Mock also scored for Homer-Center along with sophomore Michael Krejocic.
“In any kind of situation, he’s a threat to take it to the house. There were a couple runs he had that he was just possessed. That’s what you expect out of him,” Homer-Center coach Greg Page said of Schmidt. “His ability is exceptional, but we got a lot of contributions from our skill guys. I told him and some other guys, Mock and Kochman, that great leaders and great players rise up and make plays. I thought them along with Krejocic stepped up for us. I thought our line played decent considering the pressure they were facing.”
Homer-Center was on the board right away when Kochman returned the opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown that put the Wildcats up 7-0.
Penns Manor answered right away on the next possession, putting together an 89-yard drive capped by a 1-yard run by Hill. The extra point was blocked, leaving Homer-Center with a 7-6 lead.
Four offensive plays later, the Wildcats scored again. Mock ran it in from 4 yards out for the score and a 13-6 advantage. The Wildcats’ forced a three-and out, but a fumble on the punt gave the Comets the ball at the Homer-Center 10-yard line. After no gain on first down, Baum punched it in for the Comets for the tie after the extra point.
Homer-Center took a 20-13 lead with 4:46 left in the second quarter when Schmidt scored his first touchdown of the game on a 5-yard run. Penns Manor answered again, and Keith scored from 2 yards out on a 65-yard drive that gave the Comets a 21-20 lead going into the half after Lieb converted the two-point conversion.
“It was a complete roller coaster of emotions as far as the game goes,” Page said.” We were up early, but here’s what it comes down to: You have to give credit to them. They dominated in the ground game.”
The ride continued in the second half. Penns Manor scored on the opening drive of the third quarter on a 2-yard run by Hill, Homer-Center responded with a 41-yard TD run by Schmidt four plays later, and Hill scored on a 6-yard scramble to put the Comets up 36-28 with 4:36 to go.
Penns Manor recovered the ensuing onside kick and scored just three plays later, and the Comets again recovered the ensuing onside kick and looked to be able to pull away. But Krejocic recovered a Lieb fumble at the Wildcats’ 13-yard line and returned it 87 yards for a touchdown with no time left in the third to give the Wildcats new life as the Comets then led 43-36 after a two-point conversion.
“We just did what we usually do. We ran hard and executed our plays,” Hill said. “All those guys take the pressure off of me, and they get the job done. We’re sitting at a perfect position at 4-0 and were just glad to be able to get this win tonight.”
Homer-Center forced a turnover on downs on the Comets’ next drive and took over at its own 25-yard line. Schmidt went on a 47-yard scamper and then scored on a 2-yard run a few plays later to pull within one. The Wildcats chose to go for the two-point conversion and the lead rather than kick an extra point, but Schmidt was stopped short of the goal line and the Comets held on from there for the 43-42 victory.
“They’ve been getting better every week. That is a good football team,” Page said of the Comets. “They stepped up for a big-game occasion and they were ready to play. They’re always well-coached, and the last several years we did a nice job, but tonight, they were the ones who put us behind the 8-ball.”
Both teams will now look to build on their early success and await news about a district playoff format. The Comets entered Friday’s game coming off a win over rival Purchase Line while the Wildcats returned to action after last week’s game against undefeated Marion Center was postponed.
“We stuck around and never quit,” Page said. “We got that big turnover and took it back for a score, but it didn’t work out our way. It was a crazy game. We will see where we can go from here, but I think this will get us motivated moving forward.”