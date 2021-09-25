PATTON — Jon McCullough’s postgame message to his team was succinct.
There’s going to be a reset on West Shamokin High School’s football season, and it starts on Monday.
“We start the season pretty strong, and we’ve had a couple of rough weeks. We need to be more physical,” McCullough said after the Wolves’ dipped to 2-3 overall and in the Heritage Conference, giving up 351 yards on the ground and falling behind by 35 points with more than 4 minutes left in the third quarter in a 42-21 defeat at undefeated Cambria Heights on Friday night.
Ryan Haluska rushed for a season-high 229 yards for the Highlanders and scored five touchdowns, including a backbreaker on the last play from scrimmage in the second quarter on one of his two fumble returns to serve as the exclamation point on a 22-point period for Heights after the game was tied at 7 after one.
Heights is tied with River Valley for first place in the Heritage Conference at 4-0. The Highlanders are 5-0 overall in their inaugural season in the league.
Wolves quarterback Bo Swartz surpassed the 1,000-yard passing mark in just four games — West Shamokin was tagged with a forfeit loss for its Week 2 cancellation with River Valley — throwing for 176 yards and touchdowns of 6 and 17 yards to Owen Stover. He also scored on a 1-yard run.
However, the Highlander pass rush was after Swartz all night, sacking him twice and forcing fumbles both times, and refusing to allow him time to find receivers. Swartz was 13-for-27 passing.
“They’re really physical, and they brought it tonight. We’ve got to step up and match that physicality,” Swartz said.
Stover finished with eight receptions for 139 yards for West Shamokin, while Micah Linhart ran for a team-high 78 yards on 10 carries for the Wolves, who became the first team to score on the Highlanders in four games.
West Shamokin finished with 268 yards, although that was a little deceiving as 170 of that came after Haluska’s fourth touchdown run — a 1-yarder with 4:16 left — and Zech Scott’s extra-point made it 42-7 Heights and brought the running-clock rule into play.
Heights played a lot of its reserves on the next couple of series on both sides of the ball before bringing back the starters after Swartz and Stover connected for their second touchdown with 5:42 left in the contest.
A District 6 Class 2A finalist last season, Cambria Heights is off to its best start since 1978. Haluska finished with 25 carries, piling up 75 yards by the end of the first quarter and 121 by halftime. He scored on runs of 5, 2, 12 and 1 yards in addition to a 19-yard scoop and score of a fumble after Ty Stockley led a bevy of Heights defenders in convergence on Swartz for a sack on the last play from scrimmage in the first half.
Stockley, the Heights quarterback, added 87 yards on 10 carries, getting into the end zone from 5 yards out to give the hosts the lead for good, 14-7, a little less than 2 minutes into the second quarter.
“They’re a quality team. Obviously, we’re happy. (Swartz) is the real deal and I thought they had some really good receivers, too. We were pretty happy with what we were able to do to slow them down,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said.
After eluding the rush on a 33-yard scramble, Swartz found Stover on a fourth-and-goal play from the Cambria Heights 6 to knot the game at 7-all late in the first quarter before the Highlanders took command.
Lewis said he thought coming into the season that West Shamokin would be one of the top teams in the Heritage Conference. Swartz still feels the same way, just that the Wolves need to find a groove and play to that potential.
“We’re capable of so much more,” Swartz said. “We were missing players today like Lou (Swartz, the Wolves’ top receiver) that’ll be back soon. We’re just going to bounce back after this and try to win every game the rest of the season.”
There’s definitely a sense of urgency for the Wolves, who are currently caught in a pack of teams with two or three wins jockeying for spots and positions for the District 6 playoffs in Class 1A.
West Shamokin’s upcoming schedule has the Wolves playing Northern Cambria and United, who were a combined 0-8, in their next two games. Then they’ll play Conemaugh Valley and Marion Center before hosting a crossover game with the WestPAC in Week 10.
“They’re all big now,” McCullough said. “Next week’s game’s the biggest game of the season now. That’s where our whole focus has to be.”