Marion Center scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning to take the lead and held Northern Cambria to one run the rest of the way and escaped with a 4-2 victory in a Heritage Conference baseball game Friday.
Marion Center improved to 10-0 and handed the Colts their second loss in nine outings.
Ty Ryen allowed two runs and five hits over 62/3 innings to pick up the win. Braden Reichenbach recorded the final out and the save.
Dakota Bracken doubled and pushed across a pair of runs, and Skyler Olp, Landin Bennett and Ryen each had two hits. Bracken, Olp and Alex Stewart doubled for Marion Center.
Owen Bougher had two of the Colts’ five hits. Ben Messina was credited with the only RBI.
Josh Miller took the loss.
Both teams play Monday. Marion Center welcomes Cambria Heights, and Northern Cambria travels to Purchase Line.
WEST SHAMOKIN 1, HOMER-CENTER 0: West Shamokin came away with a Heritage Conference victory despite producing only one hit in a pitchers’ duel with Homer-Center.
Niko Buffone, who had the Wolves’ only hit, scored on a fourth-inning wild pitch that held up the rest of the way.
Peyton Harter pitched 61/3 scoreless innings, striking out five to earn the win. Bo Swartz closed the game by getting the final two outs for the save.
Owen Saiani struck out 12 batters and took the hard-luck loss for Homer-Center (3-7). Braden Dunn doubled and Saiani and Mason Bell singled for the Wildcats.
“Neither pitcher deserved the loss in that situation,” Homer-Center coach Scott Bauer said. “Both threw well, and both teams played good defense.
“It was a good high school baseball game, but Homer-Center wasn’t able to execute. We ran a safety squeeze in the bottom of the fifth and bunted it back to the pitcher and they got the guy at home. We left nine runners on base. They did a good job not allowing us to get runs across.”
West Shamokin (8-4) plays Homer-Center (4-6) again on Monday.
UNITED 9, RIVER VALLEY 4: Ben Tomb had three hits, struck out 12 and limited River Valley to three unearned runs, helping United claim a Heritage Conference victory.
United (6-4) jumped out to a 4-3 lead after three innings before adding five runs over the final four frames.
Jon Henry produced two singles. Caden McCully and Joe Marino scored twice for the Lions. Brad Felix doubled and came on in relief to close out the game by getting the final five outs.
Matt Izzo was 2-for-4, including a double, and drove in two turns for River Valley (6-3). Braden Staats took the loss. He doubled and scored twice.
The teams play again Tuesday at United. River Valley welcomes Penns Manor on Monday.
PURCHASE LINE 14, PENNS MANOR 8: Purchase Line, which shut out Penns Manor for its first conference win in eight years last week, added another one, scoring a season-high 14 runs in a Heritage Conference slugfest.
Andrew Beer had two RBIs on two hits — a triple and home run — and scored three runs. Travis Keister tripled and Levi Kephart doubled, and each compiled two hits and three RBIs. Andrew Smarsh and Quentin Brooks also had multiple hits for Purchase Line (2-7).
Austin Chambers and Mason Gearhart combined for 10 strikeouts. Chambers struck out nine in four innings, and Gearhart earned a three-inning save.
Amin Lieb and Ashton Courvina had two hits apiece for Penns Manor (0-9). Kayden Detwiler took the loss.
Both teams play Monday. Purchase Line plays host to Northern Cambria, and Penns Manor travels to River Valley.
AMBRIDGE 14, INDIANA 4: Ambridge took the lead with five runs in the bottom of the fifth and didn’t stop there, adding eight in the sixth to hand Indiana its third straight loss in a WPIAL non-section game.
The Bridgers used three hits and an error to grab the lead in the fifth, the big hit coming off of the bat of Blake Gibson, who drove in two with one of his two doubles.
Ryan Conover relieved Gibson in the third inning, pitched three innings and struck out five to earn the win.
Gavin Homer had Indiana’s only extra-base hit, a third-inning double. Branden Yanity drove in a pair of runs courtesy of a sacrifice fly and a single.
Indiana (7-5, 4-4) plays at Burrell on Monday.
SOFTBALL
RIVER VALLEY 9, UNITED 1: Hannah Foust was dominate, allowing just one unearned run while fanning nine, and River Valley’s bats came alive to score seven runs over the final two innings to pull away with the Heritage Conference victory over United.
“Hannah is keeping us in games,” River Valley assistant coach Brock Harsh said. “She’s pitching so well and keeping us in these games so we can win. This game was 2-1 into fifth inning, and she found a way to hold them at bay so we could get some runs. And she’s done that all year. She’s having a really, really good year on the mound. As a coach, it’s nice to have a pitcher like that to give you the opportunity to win games, and she’s doing just that.”
A one-run game turned into a rout after River Valley (8-3) plated three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and four in the sixth. Brin Gardner crossed the plate three times and had two singles and an RBI. Tori Foust scored three runs and picked up a two-RBI single.
“Tonight was our senior night so it was a nice win for a lot people there to watch the game,” Harsh said. “It’s nice that the girls really pushed through and brought home a win for us tonight.”
Coral Grassmyer and Tatum Coyle each doubled for United (6-7). Abby McConville struck out 15 in taking the loss.
United plays at Northern Cambria on Tuesday, and River Valley plays host to Penns Manor on Monday.
DuBOIS 11, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 1: Cambria Heights couldn’t figure out Allie Snyder, producing only five hits and one run against DuBois in its first loss of the season in a non-conference game.
Snyder shut out Cambria Heights (7-1) through the first four innings. Martina White scored the lone run in the fifth inning on Madison Bender’s groundout.
Jenna Serafin had one of Cambria Heights’ five hits. She also took the loss after allowing five runs in three innings.
Sarah Henninger was 2-for-3 and delivered the big hit for DuBois, a fourth inning inside-the-park home run.
Cambria Heights plays host to Marion Center on Tuesday.
LIGONIER VALLEY 12, BRENTWOOD 0: Cheyenne Piper and Payton LaVale hit home runs and Maddie Griffin had 15 strikeouts in a two-hit shutout to carry Ligonier Valley to its ninth consecutive win in a WPIAL Section 2-AA game.
The Rams collected 16 hits and scored runs in all five innings of the mercy-rule-shortened game. Griffin, Piper and Lyla Barr had three hits apiece. Piper had four RBIs by way of a fifth inning grand slam, and Griffin scored three runs.
Brentwood managed two hits and reached base just three times.
Ligonier Valley (10-2, 9-0) plays at Neshannock Saturday.