Two of the Heritage Conference’s top four teams will see their first loss Friday night.
After an influx of COVID-19 cases at West Shamokin forced the cancelation of the much-anticipated matchup with River Valley last week, both squads are back in action against 2-0 teams for Week 3.
WEST SHAMOKIN (1-0) at PURCHASE LINE (2-0): West Shamokin visits Purchase Line in a game in which the Wolves will have to rely on their depth. Several of West Shamokin’s players are still out due to COVID protocols, including four two-way starters.
“We’re still down quite a few kids,” said West Shamokin coach Jon McCullough. “COVID keeps wreaking havoc. We have a couple back, but we’ve lost a couple more. We’re going to try to be ready to go here Friday, but we’re bare bones.
“We’re just trying to piece everything together. We’re making the best out of it, because we have to. It becomes like a fire drill, trying to mix and move pieces and try to see what the best fit is because we’re pretty much on option five and six right now.”
The silver lining for the Wolves is that senior quarterback Bo Swartz is still set to start.
Swartz led West Shamokin to a 50-8 victory over Penns Manor back on Aug. 27, completing 13 of his 20 pass attempts for 287 yards and three touchdowns. Swartz, despite West Shamokin playing only one game, has the second-most passing yards in the Heritage, right behind Marion Center’s Ty Ryen (480).
“We’ve just got to try to contain him,” said Purchase Line coach Matt Falisec. “The thing with this Swartz dude is that he runs the ball, throws the ball, and he’s a great athlete. You’ve just got to contain him, keep him in the pocket. He can stop and throw 60 yards without even trying, so we’ve got to keep our coverages up and switch our coverages and blitz him when we get the chance and keep him in the pocket.”
Sophomore wide receiver Lou Swartz led the Wolves with 183 receiving yards and two touchdowns on six catches, while junior running back Dylan Wolfe led on the ground with 88 of West Shamokin’s 96 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
While West Shamokin relies heavily on its passing game, Purchase Line, traditionally run-oriented, has opened up its offense.
Through the first two games, quarterback John Elick has completed 11 of his 18 pass attempts for 138 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The Dragons have scored eight of their nine touchdowns on the ground, rushing for 365 yards. Brady Syster led with 84 rushing yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, while Mello Sanchez put up 77 receiving yards and a touchdown on five opportunities.
“You’re going to see the same attack,” Falisec said. “We try to keep it pretty even. I told the kids today that we might not have a 1,000-yard rusher, but we might have a kid with 500 receiving yards and 500 rushing yards. That makes it hard to compete against us because we have so many different weapons out there. Our passing game is keeping them on their toes and last week we got the running game going. Hopefully we can keep that going this week.”
However, Purchase Line is facing troubles of its own. Falisec stated that as of Wednesday, the Dragons’ entire left side of their offensive and defensive lines are out and the roster of 35 players has been cut back to around 25 due to injuries and COVID-19 protocol quarantines.
For each coach, the message to his team is not so much about X’s and O’s but keeping up morale and overcoming adversity in unprecedented conditions.
“Our morale is good,” McCullough said. “That’s what we’ve been trying to drill into our team’s heads: the mentality that you have to overcome adversity. You never know what is going to be presented to you. Everything is all in how you react, how you make the most of that situation. If we choose to dwell on everything and choose to let it affect us, then it will. We have to have a positive outlook and a positive attitude and go in there and play as hard as we can. We’ll see what happens.”
“You never know what’s going on in the world,” Falisec said. “It could be their last game for a week or two. You just never know. You’ve got to take every game like it’s your last, every play like it’s your last snap, and just go with it.”
MARION CENTER (2-0) at RIVER VALLEY (1-0): Friday’s matchup between Marion Center and River Valley will give fans a glimpse of what they missed when the Panthers’ game against West Shamokin was canceled last week.
Marion Center’s passing game has been unstoppable through two weeks. Senior quarterback Ty Ryen is 26-for-37 on pass attempts, stacking up 480 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.
The similarities between Marion Center and West Shamokin offensively mean that River Valley doesn’t have to shift its focus or priorities too far.
“Marion Center is just like West Shamokin on offense,” said River Valley coach Jess Houser. “They can throw the ball and everything goes through the quarterback. … Everything on their offense goes through him, so we’ve got to put pressure on him and put him on the turf. We’ve got to get a hit every time we can on him.”
Despite most of the Stingers’ offense coming from the passing game, Marion Center is far from being a one-trick pony.
Marion Center has put up 327 rushing yards on 77 carries. Senior running back Xavier Vaglia leads with 91 rushing yards and a touchdown on 27 carries, while Brady Tonkin has 80 yards on 18 carries. Tonkin also has 166 receiving yards on 10 chances.
On special teams, junior kicker Braden Reichenbach has successfully kicked a league-leading two field goals and is 8-for-9 extra-point attempts.
Rising is understandably excited about the way the Stingers are playing.
“Our guys are starting to click,” he said. “They’re starting to understand our chemistry. We’re throwing the ball real well. Our run game came on strong last week. We’re really, really happy defensively. Keeping the yardage low and creating turnovers have been really key.”
Marion Center’s defense has held its opponents to just 256 total offensive yards, snagged four interceptions and caused a lost fumble. T.J. Lynn had three interceptions in the opener.
For River Valley, its key players include senior running backs Angelo Bartolini and Sincere McFarlin, along with junior kicker Keith Behanna.
Bartolini ran for 169 yards and a league-leading four touchdowns on 13 carries against United on Aug. 27. In the same game, Sincere McFarlin carried the ball seven times for 90 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Behanna had a perfect night, successfully kicking all seven extra-point attempts.
Six of River Valley’s seven touchdowns came on the ground in a game in which the team ran for a collective 332 yards. In the air, 6-foot-2 senior quarterback Braden Staats completed 3 of 5 pass attempts for 44 yards and an 11-yard touchdown pass to junior tight end Caleb Griffin.
In preparation to find a way to stop River Valley’s run game, Rising said his team has spent the week emulating the Panthers’ playing style.
“We’ve been trying to mimic their offensive game and their 53 on defense,” Rising said. “The speed that they have, trying to model that with their younger guys they have, is obviously a hard task to do. For the most part, I feel like we’ve been doing a pretty good job.”
Overall, Houser liked what he saw from his team against United, and he’s not worried about how the week off will affect the Panthers. Instead, he’s looking for River Valley to deliver the same way it had two weeks ago.
“Nothing’s changing,” Houser said. “We’re healthy and we’re ready to go.”
Rising shared a similar sentiment. Despite a week of off-field distractions stemming from COVID-19 mandates and protocols, Rising expects his team to rise to the challenge and continue playing dominantly.
“I’ve been telling these guys that you’re going to be thrown a lot of bumps in the road throughout the course of your life, and it’s just a test of your character,” Rising said. “You just have to avoid those distractions. Our motto is to control what we can control, and that’s how we practice, that’s study the game, and that’s how we conduct ourselves on and off the field in preparation for Friday nights.”