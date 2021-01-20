NuMINE — The Penns Manor Comets coulnd’t find a way to put a lid on Lyd.
Lydia McIlwain, a 5-foot-6 senior guard, scored a career-high 21 points on the strength of five 3-point field goals and teamed with Sophie Fusaro to help carry West Shamokin to a 53-40 victory over Penns Manor in a key Heritage Conference girls’ basketball game Wednesday night.
The Wolves are off and running during a 6-0 start. McIlwain had a little trouble catching up to the pack at the start of the season, but she has come on strong in the past three games, drilling four 3s in Saturday’s non-conference win over Highlands and hitting a key 3 in overtime, along with Fusaro, in Monday’s win over previously unbeaten Homer-Center.
“Lyd is so capable,” West Shamokin coach Frank Nagy said, “but the last three seasons, even going back to JV, sometimes she’s a slow starter to the season, and once she gets into the flow of the season, she just goes. Obviously, Sophie is our best offensive player, and Lyd is second, and she was huge for us late last year.”
Mcilwain has more than that one shot in her arsenal.
“She’s attacking the basket, pulling up, shashing and stepping around and knocking downs 3s,” Nagy said. “She’s been tremendous the last couple games, and as teams key on Sophie, we need other girls to step up, and Lyd is that next go-to. She was outstanding tonight. Twenty-one is a career high, and she got it in a big way against a very good team in Penns Manor.”
For her part, Fusaro scored 14 points, including key buckets at the end of the second and third quarters on drives to the basket. Her shot with two seconds left in the first half cut Penns Manor’s margin to two points, 29-27, at halftime.
Fusaro, a 5-6 senior, scored six points in the third quarter when West Shamokin surged into the lead. Her final bucket of the period gave the Wolves a 41-33 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The key to the third quarter, and the second half, was Shamokin stinginess on defense and patience on offense.
“The girls did a really nice job effort-wise in the second half, and obviously Penns Manor is so well-coached and runs their sets so well, and their girls are strong,” Nagy said. “I thought the first half they were able to keep us behind them in the post and when they were cutting to the basketball we were not getting on top, and they were just outworking us. That’s frustrating because that was our key focus defensively going into the game.
“At halftime we made it clear what we needed to do, and the girls rose to the occasion and stayed fundamental with it. We wanted to keep pushing, and we got some good looks and tried to be patient and take what they gave us. Anna Peterman was guarding Sophie, and she’s so long and strong, and they were faceguarding Sophie, and that left Abby (Oesterling) for some opportunties and Lyd got hot behind the arc. We know she’s capable, and we need her to do it when the focus is on Sophie.”
Penns Manor made a charge from eight points down and pulled within three approaching the halfway point of the fourth quarter. McIlwain answered with her fourth 3, Lily Jordan canned two free throws, Fusaro made it a 10-point margin off a Penns Manor turnover, and McIlwain hit from deep again to provide the dagger and a 13-point lead.
“Against Homer-Center, we had a 10-point lead, and they cut it to 5, 3, 1, and I could feel the air being taken out of our team as they were doing that,” Nagy said. “I think that was a learning moment for the girls. Tonight we needed stops and started pushing back, and that was done with quality shots and opportunities. If Lyd missed that, they get possession
with the chance to maybe tie. I didn’t feel we got deflated as a team.
“I felt like the girls’ confidence and effort didn’t drop, and I’m proud of how they responded to their run and got us back to where we needed to be going down the stretch.”
Oesterling had her typically strong game with seven points, eight assists and six rebounds. Fusaro added seven boards and four steals, and Jordan grabbed eight rebounds. Melissa Spohn finished with nine rebounds and turned in a couple key defensive plays in the fourth quarter to help fuel the final run.
Penns Manor, the defending conference champion, fell to 5-2. Megan Dumm scored 11 points, and Kate Hnatko had nine, Kassidy Smith eight and Peterman seven.
West Shamokin plays at Marion Center on Friday. Penns Manor plays host to Northern Cambria on Saturday.
UNITED 63, MARION CENTER 43: The United Lions, who got a later start than most teams to the delayed season, are starting to find their legs.
United pounced on Marion Center early and cruised to its third win in four games in a Heritage Conference game.
United led 21-6 after the first quarter and 37-15 at halftime. The Lions ahve won three straight after taking a season-opening loss to Homer-Center.
“This was our best team effort,” United coach Paul Hall said, “especially defensively. We just dogged them right from the start and didn’t allow the transition game and and didn’t give their shooters too many opportunities and nothing free. We needed that to see where we’re at.”
United’s Maddy Duplin fired in 20 points to lead all scorers. Maizee Fry scored 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Brook Murlin finished with nine rebounsd and five assists to go with nine points.
Jordyn Travis pictched in eight points “and came up big us tonight,” Hall said. Lauren Donelson added seven points.
Jerzy Coble led Marion Center with 10 points and Shawna Cook scored eight.
United’s game schedule for Saturday against Saltsburg has been postponed. The Lions play again Tuesday at home against Purchase Line.
Marion Center plays host to West Shamokin on Saturday.
HOMER-CENTER 65, BROOK-VILLE 24: Homer-Center, coming off its first loss, played outside the Heritage Conference and whipped Brookville at the HomerDome.
The Wildcats, who lost to unbeaten West Shamokin in overtime at home on Monday, jumped on Brookville for a 16-2 lead in the first quarter and stretch it to 36-11 at halftime.
Coach Tom Lasher used all 11 players on his roster, and nine scored.
Macy Sardone led the wildcats with 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Marlee Kochamn scored 13 points. Meegan Williams chipped in nine, and Jutley Sharp, Ayannah Elliott and Anna Cutshall combined for 19.
Homer-Center (4-1) plays host to Blairsville on Saturday.
PURCHASE LINE 68, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 10: Purchase Line shut out Northern Cambria in the second half of a Heritage Conference game and improved to 4-1.
Bethany Smith scored a seasn-high 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Madison Scalese and Abby misko combined for 25 points for the Red Dragons.
Scalese also turned in seven rebounds, seven steals and six assists to go with 12 points. Carley Ward chipped in eights points. Abby gooss led the erbounding with 14, and Tara Leamer raked in seven baords to go with six points.
Alivia Yahner led the Colts with six points.
Purchase Line plays at Harmony this evening. Northern Cambria visits Penns Manor on Saturday.
BOYS
BROOKVILLE 61, HOMER- CENTER 29: Homer-Center looked to be in decent shape heading into halftime, but things got away from the Wildcats quickly in the final eight seconds of the first half and snowballed into the second.
Trailing by seven with possession of the ball inside the final 30 seconds, Homer-Center missed its last shot of the half, watched Brookville score and steal the ensuing inbounds pass and score again.
“We went from a chance to get it to five to down 11 in matter of seconds,” Homer-Center coach Paul Pohley said.
“Then in the second half we got no stops and turned it over and bfoerlong it was out of hand.”
Homer-Center managed only one field in the second half, which came in the third quarter. The Wildcats scored only six points in the second half. Ryan Sardone scored a team-high 12 points.
Homer-Center (1-4) plays host to Blairsville on Friday.