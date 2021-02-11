The West Shamokin Wolves are running wild.
The United Lions might be the only team that can catch them in the Heritage Conference girls’ basketball race.
Unbeaten West Shamokin knocked off Homer-Center at home, 58-51, on a snowy Wednesday night and strengthened its grip on first place.
Meanwhile, United raced past Blairsville, 79-64, in one of the highest-scoring conference games of the season — boys or girls — to bounce back from its loss to Homer-Center on Monday.
West Shamokin (12-0, 11-0 conference) has beaten Homer-Center (10-2, 9-2) twice. The Wolves don’t play United (9-2, 7-2) until the last two games of the regular season. Penns Manor (10-4, 6-4) is third in the conference. Blairsville (3-6, 3-6), a dangerous team despite its record, is battling for the fourth spot along with Purchase Line (6-5, 4-5).
The top four girls’ and boys’ teams advance to the conference semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 24. The championship games follow two nights later.
WEST SHAMOKIN 58, HOMER-CENTER 51: West Shamokin opened the third quarter with a 10-0 run, denied Homer-Center a bucket for half the period and took control of the game behind Sophie Fusaro, who scored 31 points.
West Shamokin trailed 14-13 after the first quarter and led 27-24 at halftime. The Wolves extended the margin to 15 points before Homer-Center mounted a comeback. The Wildcats twice pulled within seven with possession of the ball. Molly Kosmack’s second three-point play of the fourth quarter made it 53-47, and the Wildcats regained possession of the ball after one of the Wolves’ rare turnovers, but they missed their next shot.
Kosmack scored again to make it a seven-point game approaching the final minute, but West Shamokin forced a turnover to end the threat.
Fusaro answered Homer-Center’s first charge with her seventh 3-point field goal of the game. The 5-foot-6 senior was coming off a season-low nine points Monday night in a lackluster win over Saltsburg. She had plenty of opportunities in the Wolves’ 4-out offense in the second half and finished with 16 3-point attempts. She helped cover on a night when the Wolves’ other main 3-point threat, Lydia McIlwain, went 0-for-7.
“She has that potential and we give her that long leash,” West Shamokin coach Frank Nagy said. “They’re good, quality shots, and it was nice to see Sophie bounce back. To bounce back with 31 against the team I view as the best in the conference, that’s a huge thing for her and us. Big players step up big games, and she did.”
Kosmack led Homer-Center with 16 points. Macy Sardone had 12, and Marlee Kochman finished with 10. Ayannah Elliott chipped in nine.
West Shamokin overcame foul trouble to starting forward Lily Jordan in the first half. The freshman finished with six points and eight rebounds.
“The defense from the mid-first quarter on was good, and at halftime we just reiterated all the little things we needed to do defensively,” Nagy said. “Lily was on the bench the last four minutes of the second quarter with two fouls so we were happy to get her back, and she did a nice job on Kosmack.”
Offensively, West Shamokin spread the floor and attacked the gaps in the zone behind Abby Oesterling and McIlwain.
“Offensively, we wanted to change the was we were attacking their zone a little bit,” Nagy said. “It was able to get Sophie open, and it opened up Abby and Lydia to drive, and the girls did an outstanding job executing it and being mentally focused on what the game plan was. I felt like we were in a little bit of a slump, and tonight we just played basketball and had fun, and that’s what it’s all about.”
Oesterling finished with seven assists, five steals and five rebounds to go with eight points. McIlwain had three assists, and Melissa Spohn grabbed eight rebounds.
“Abby was big on defense,” Nagy said. “We ended up making a switch. McIlwain started on Kochman and Abby was on Sardone. We switched to put Abby on Kochman and she did a really nice job just kind of slowing her offense down, and she was able to get some steals down the stretch. That’s been big all season that every time a team seems to be coming back Abby helps create a steal.”
West Shamokin won the first matchup at Homer-Center, 54-50 in overtime, on Jan. 18. The Wolves topped Penns Manor two nights later, 53-40.
“There’s a long way to go,” Nagy said. “Obviously, we’re focused on one game at a time, but this is a big win. … This gives us two games up, but that doesn’t mean we can relax. We’re going into Penns Manor Friday, and they’re going to feel like it’s a must-win situation for them and they’ll be ready to roll. I’m just looking forward to the stretch run and the competition. I knew tonight would be a battle and a fun one, and Friday is going to be the exact same thing.”
Homer-Center travels to Purchase Line on Friday.
UNITED 79, BLAIRSVILLE 64: Maizee Fry scored a career-high 38 points, with 29 coming in the second half when United put up 53 points and outscored the Bobcats by 20.
Blairsville’s Lexi Risinger countered with 30 points. She was coming off a 32-point effort against West Shamokin.
The Bobcats took a 31-26 lead into halftime. United surged ahead during a 27-point third quarter and maintained control during a 26-point final period.
“I never expected the score would be this high with how physical Blairsville is,” United coach Paul Hall said, “and I thought our defense would be a lot better than we showed. We couldn’t find an answer for them in the first half. We tried a matchup, man, 2-3, 1-2-2. They picked us apart in the first half.”
While Maizee Fry, a 6-foot senior forward, was making a big impact, her little sister Molly was part of a subtle move that turned out to be huge. The 5-4 freshman took over defense at the point position in the second half, and Hall kept busy shuffling her in and out on offense-defense switches.
“A big adjustment in the second half, my assistant coach, Kurt McGinnis, said to start the freshman at the point and pressure their point, and I think that turned the game around,” Hall said. “And they weren’t doubling Fry down low, so we took advantage of that.”
Fry finished with 17 field goals in the low post and was 4-for-5 at the free throw line.
“That was our offense — just feed her the ball down there — and the defense picked up in the third quarter with that adjustment,” Hall said.
Brook Murlin also turned in one of her best offensive games. The 5-4 senior finished with 19 points.
Blairsville’s five losses have come against the top three teams in the conference — West Shamokin by four points twice, United twice and Penns Manor by three points once. The Bobcats (3-6) had won three straight.
Risinger, a senior forward, hit 10 field goals, including four 3s, and was 6-for-6 at the line.
“I coached her in junior high at Blairsville and she’s a nice ball player,” Hall said. “You have to give them credit. They came out hot. You can’t leave them open. We were leaving too many open shots. I knew it would be a battle.”
Both teams play road games today. United faces Marion Center, and Blairsville takes on Saltsburg.
BOYS
WEST SHAMOKIN 70, HOMER-CENTER 33: West Shamokin rolled to 13-0 with its sixth mercy-rule game of the season and set up a big Heritage Conference game Friday at home against Penns Manor.
Jack McCullough hit half of West Shamokin’s 10 3-point field goals en route to 19 points, and the Wolves had 21 assists on 27 field goals. West Shamokin also dominated the rebounding, 35-13.
Trevor Smulik made three 3s and finished with 15 points, and Justin Smulik chipped in 14 points. The Smuliks went 5-for-5 at the free throws line, accounting for all of their team’s foul shots, and Trevor yanked down 11 rebounds and dished out four assists.
McCullough had five steals and four assists, Eric Spencer had three assists to go with seven points, and Bo Swartz had six points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Ryan Sardone scored 14 points and Travis Mock added 11 for Homer-Center. Mock hit three 3-pointers.
West Shamokin, 11-0 in the conference, leads United (13-2, 10-1) in the standings.
Penns Manor (9-3, 8-3) is third ahead of Marion Center (7-4, 6-4). The Comets lost to West Shamokin, 52-47 at home, on Jan. 21. Their other losses came to United and Marion Center.
Homer-Center (4-8) plays at Blairsville on Monday.
APOLLO-RIDGE 76, EAST ALLEGHENY 61: Three Apollo-Ridge players topped 20 points or more in a victory over East Allegheny in a WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 game.
Klay Fitzroy, a 6-foot-4 senior, led the Vikings (5-2, 3-2 section) with 26 points, Jake Fello hit three 3-point field goals en route to 22 points, and Keighton Reese drilled six 3s and scored 20 points. Fello and Reese are senior guards.
Mikey Smith scored a game-high 29 points for East Allegheny (1-8, 1-7.
Apollo-Ridge (5-2, 3-2 section) led 34-30 at halftime and took control while outscoring East Allegheny (1-8, 1-7) 29-11 in the third quarter.
Each team made 17 2-point field goals, and Apollo-Ridge had nine 3s to East Allegheny’s eight. The Vikings were 15-for-28 at the free throw line, and East Allegheny was 3-for-9.
Apollo-Ridge plays host to Ligonier Valley on Friday.
HAMPTON 51, INDIANA 31: Hampton pulled away from Indiana in the third quarter of a WPIAL Class 5A Section 4 game.
Indiana (0-11, 0-7 section) trailed 28-19 at halftime, but Hampton (3-9, 3-4 section) went on a 16-4 binge in the third quarter to take control of the game. Noah Hutton led Indiana with 13 points. He hit three 3-point field goals.
Indiana plays host to Armstrong on Friday.