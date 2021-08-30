While blade baits — compact metal vibrating baits the likes of the classic Silver Buddy and Heddon Sonar — aren’t marketed specifically to be fished vertically, that’s how many anglers use them, particularly during the fall when fish such as walleye and smallmouth bass are often deep.
Exploring presentation options beyond the conventional vertical approach provides additional means for this remarkable lure to put fish in the boat.
One of these options is a horizontal one, casting and retrieving the blade along the bottom with a jigging motion. However, when compared to the action typically employed with a classic offering like the jig-n-minnow combo, which calls for subtle “lifts” in the jigging motion (to prevent tearing the minnow free), I impart more energy into the blade. Using a nine o’clock to 11 o’clock range of motion, I give the blade a sharp upward snap to hop it off the bottom (and activate the lure’s vibrating motion) six inches to a foot. The lure is then allowed to drop back to the bottom on a semi-slack line as slack is gathered up with the reel. The snap jigging retrieve is repeated as the lure is brought back to the boat. When it’s under the boat — and just off the bottom — I often give it a few conventional vertical jigs before winding in for the next cast.
Fish hit horizontally fished blade baits differently than jig-n-minnow or jig-n-plastic combos. With the latter category, it’s common to feel the tick of a bite as the leadhead jig is on the fall. With blades presented in this manner most hits occur when the lure is on the bottom, with fish pinning it there. Most fish will just “be there” when you go to make your next upward snap. When a fish is detected on the upswing, I continue to sweep the rod upward while rapidly reeling to get the hooks set.
I’ve used the horizonal blade bait presentation successfully, too, for rivers such as the middle portion of the Allegheny. In the case of rivers, I’ve had days when cast-and-retrieve blades took walleyes that ignored the jig-n-minnow. Also, it doesn’t hurt to apply a viscous scent attractor like Smelly Jelly or Pro Cure to the blade.
Another unconventional blade tactic for fall fishing is by slow trolling the lure in a lake setting. On one of my favorite fall lakes big walleyes and smallmouth bass set up in deeper water, usually around 30 to 35 feet in the case of the walleye, around 20 to 25 feet with the smallmouth. Typically, they aren’t found in specific spots, but rather wandering in these two depth ranges.
This is a case where an electric steer bow-mount trolling motor (as opposed to a cable steer) coupled with a good electronic map on your chartplotter really increases your efficiency. You can use the map to keep the boat in the targeted depth zone, and the motor to maintain your preferred course and speed.
If there’s any wind, I set up my “trolling” pass at the downwind end of the pass so I’m working into the wind. I qualify the term trolling because you’re working at a snail’s pace, roughly 0.3 to 0.5 mph. Any faster and you’ll need to let out too much line to maintain the just-off-the-bottom position of the lure. A line angle of approximately 60 degrees behind the boat is about right. If your line angle exceeds 45 degrees, you need to slow down. I use half-ounce blades nearly exclusively.
As the boat creeps along, every five to 10 seconds give the blade an upward snap of 6 to 8 inches, then allow it fall back down. Since the boat is moving forward there will not be a lot of slack in the line — you might feel a hit on the fall or as the lure is hanging between snaps. Occasionally drop your rod tip back enough so the lure hits bottom. If it doesn’t, let out more line until it does. Line out adjustments are needed also when the boat moves into deeper or shallower water.
While slow-trolling a blade is a slow process, the lure is in the strike zone all the time. When a particular section of a pass is productive, focus on that area to maximizes efficiency.
Blade baits are highly effective lures, particularly during the cooler months when fish are often in deeper water. Combining conventional and unconventional blade tactics this fall will let you get the most out of these lures.