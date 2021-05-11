Shawn Smith cast the 2¾-inch tube jig into the clear flow of the creek mouth. A moment later he exclaimed, “Fish on.” Soon a 15-inch smallmouth was in the boat.
Under the power of the bow mount trolling motor, I eased us farther back into the creek, eventually covering about 150 yards before things became too shallow to navigate. Along the stretch Shawn added three more quality-sized smallies and a nice walleye.
The area we targeted was a feeder stream of the Allegheny River. While the section contained some nice habitat — a rocky bank and several shoreline-connected tree laydowns — the biggest fish attractor was flow. On a day when the Allegheny was running high and murky, the feeder stream was within normal limits and comparatively clear.
Gamefish are highly affected by water levels, particularly ones that live in flowing water environments where changes often occur rapidly. Understanding how they respond to such fluctuations is vital to continue to catch them.
In general, gamefish — be it bass, trout, walleyes, muskies, pike — don’t care to hold in heavy current. They may be close to it, and they may navigate it to get from one point to another, but they won’t remain in it. It’s a simple matter of survival, of not using up more energy than food intake provides. High flows tend to push fish close to the bank into areas where they can escape the current force, while low flows (i.e., less current) allow for much more freedom to use mid river areas.
Consider the conditions earlier this spring, when streams and rivers were running unseasonably low and clear, the result of a few weeks of less-than-average spring rains. Areas where I normally find pre-spawn smallmouth bass were pretty much devoid of them. There simply was not enough water for them to hold in such spots. Instead, we had to focus on mid-river rocky habitat to consistently catch fish during the low, clear flows.
The same is true of trout streams. Though it’s been more than 50 years, I can recall catching my first trout from Little Mahoning Creek along the “church camp” stretch near Trade City. It was opening weekend and the creek was literally over its banks due to a string of thunderstorms that pummeled the area Friday night before the opener. With the creek up in the shoreline trees, the unsuspecting brown trout, along with a few of its brethren, fell victim to a nightcrawler suspended under a bobber. Probably about the only conditions during which a trout, even a freshly stocked one, would respond to such a course offering.
Though current isn’t the primary factor, reservoir-dwelling fish are also influenced by water level. Consider nearby Keystone Lake for example. Due to its clear water nature Keystone often sports significant levels of submergent vegetation that provides habitat for fish, largemouth bass, crappies, and muskies in particular. But when the lake is coming off a period of low level, like occurred last year, there will be little weeds present, as lake bottom exposed to freezing temperatures will not produce weed growth for some time. Wood cover likely be a big draw, as well as any weed growth that happens to sprout up.
The environs that support sport fish are constantly changing, and we, as anglers, must be willing to change as well to enjoy success. It’s part of the challenge that makes the activity so enjoyable.