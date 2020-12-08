The setting was Armstrong County’s Keystone Lake, late fall of 2019. My partner Sid Brown’s light jig rod bent in a deep bow as he worked the heavy fish up from the 25-foot depths. Once it was near the surface, I slipped the net under the fish, securing it in the bag. But rather than being a quality-sized walleye or smallmouth bass, as we expected, the net held a flathead catfish in the 10-pound range.
Had we caught the fish in the Allegheny River it would have been a happy sight. But not from Keystone Lake, where its presence was just another example of what’s a major problem in Pennsylvania: the introduction of undesirable and/or non-native fish species in a body of water.
Flathead catfish, gizzard shad, alewife and white perch are among the fish species that have shown up in a variety of our state’s waters, ones where they had not previously been. Whether they are large predators like flatheads or smaller panfish/baitfish species like white perch or gizzard shad, when they become established in waters where they did not previously exist it’s often at the expense of other species.
Take flathead catfish, for example. Flatheads are native to the Ohio River drainage and as such are a component of a balanced fish community in the Ohio, Allegheny and Monongahela rivers. But flatheads have shown up in a variety of waters across the state in recent years, ones such as Shenango River Lake, Lake Wilhelm and Canadohta Lake. There’s little doubt that flathead catfish made their way into these waters via unauthorized introductions, by private individuals rather than the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. Though flathead populations appear to be low in the waters mentioned, the same can’t be said of the Susquehanna River, where the non-native flatheads have become well=established during the past decade.
Pymatuning Lake is another case. I recall years ago one of my fishing acquaintances mentioning seeing alewife — a member of the herring family — in Pymatuning Lake. Not long after, fry stockings of walleyes, which had worked for decades in maintaining a quality walleye fishery in the lake, no longer did so. Only many years later when the PFBC and Ohio Division of Wildlife switched to fingerling state walleyes did the population rebound. Though it’s conjecture on my part, the lack of recruitment of walleye fry coinciding with the newly established alewife dynamic suggests the later foraging on the former. And even though Pymatuning’s walleye population is now in great shape, the fish can be tough to catch in a lake that now has the additional food source of alewife to go along with gizzard shad, spot tail shiners and juvenile yellow perch.
A 2019 survey on Pymatuning revealed the presence of another undesirable species, white perch. While perch from different year classes were collected, indicating natural reproduction. White perch can have a devastating effect on other panfish species, outcompeting them for limited food sources. They’ve negatively impacting many lakes in the southeastern part of the state such as Lake Marburg. New York’s Chautauqua Lake, which once boasted one of the top crappie fisheries in this part of the country, saw the crappie population plummet when white perch showed up.
Mercer County’s Lake Wilhelm was one of the state’s best largemouth bass destinations until gizzard shad showed up exploded well beyond a level in balance with the lake. Largemouth bass fishing quickly declined as adult fish were difficult to catch thanks to the glut of food. Natural reproduction of largemouth bass also tanked due to competition for food between juvenile bass and gizzard shad. The lake’s panfish population also took a hit. The state must now stock fingerling state largemouth bass to bolster that species’ numbers in Wilhelm.
These examples are why resource agencies decry the introduction of fish species by anglers, either intentional or unwittingly through the emptying of bait buckets into the lake at the end of the day.