MARION CENTER — If Apollo-Ridge was going to win the meet, everything had to go the Vikings’ way Saturday at the 96th running of the Indiana County Principals’ Track and Field Championships.
And until the last event of the day, everything was going their way. Then, on the final lap of the last event — the boys’ 1,600-meter relay — things seemed to go awry in a split second.
Running the anchor leg of the relay, senior Daniel Dunmire was accidentally spiked by teammate Darek Baustert on the baton exchange, lost his shoe and suffered a sizeable laceration of at least 3 inches to his lower left leg.
No matter, Dunmire took off shoeless and bloodied. Nothing was going to prevent him from finishing the race.
“Darek came in a little faster than I thought he was coming, and he stepped on my shoe, cut my foot and my shoe went flying off,” a smiling Dunmire said. “I didn’t think anything of it. I just ran. … I wasn’t really thinking about too much. I thought it was kind of funny that I was running without a shoe.”
The Vikings entered the relay six points ahead of Indiana in the boys’ team standings, needing a third-place finish or better to win the county meet. Indiana won the relay, but Dunmire crossed the finish line in second place to secure the title for the Vikings, who finished with 144 points. Indiana was a close second with 140 points.
“Daniel, the way he ran that last leg of the 4-by-4, without a shoe and some injury to his lower leg, amazing,” longtime Apollo-Ridge coach Bob Desiderato said.
Apollo-Ridge won five of the seven field events to build an early lead. The Vikings swept the three jumping events, and senior thrower Greg Klingensmith won the discus and shot put, nearly breaking his school record in the discus with a throw of 156 feet, 2 inches.
Baustert won the long jump (19-8¾), Keyvahn McCray won the high jump (5-4) and Gavin McCall won the triple jump (40-5¼) for the Vikings.
Klingensmith, who was named the boys’ Most Outstanding Field Athlete of the meet, won the shot put with a throw of 42-11¾.
“That was the best throw I’ve had all year,” Klingensmith said of his toss in the discus. “Last year at the WPIAL meet, I broke the school record with 156-9. Today I threw 156-2, and that’s the first time I’ve gotten that close to it since that meet.”
While Apollo-Ridge dominated the field events, Indiana was dominant on the track. The Indians won nine of the 11 running events, with senior Owen Putt and junior Seth Weaver each winning a pair of individual events to lead the way.
Voted the Most Outstanding Track Athlete of the meet, Putt won the 100 dash by a nose with a time of 11.61, edging out Penns Manor’s Justin Marshall by 0.02 seconds. He won the 400 comfortably in 50.96 and was also part of Indiana’s winning 3,200- and 400-meter relay teams before leaving the meet early to make Indiana’s prom night festivities in time.
“He did some strength and training in the offseason, has gotten stronger,” Indiana coach Steve Cochran said of Putt. “His mindset is fantastic. When he gets out there on the track, he’s going after it, and it’s been really fun to see him do that.”
Weaver swept the distance events for Indiana, winning the 1,600 in 4:48.30 and the 3,200 in 10:42.77.
Others winning events for Indiana were Jacob Killeen in the 300 hurdles (44.09), Jonathan Berzonsky in the 800 (2:03.73), and Josh Saurer in the pole vault (13-0).
Rounding out the event winners on the day were Penns Manor’s Marshall in the 200 (24.04), United’s Ty Gapshes in the 110 hurdles (17.61), and Purchase Line’s John Elick in the javelin (149-1).
“We just came up a little bit short in the field,” Cochran said of his Indiana team. “We had a really good day on the track. We did really well there, nice day in the pole vault. We just kind of, in some of the other field events, just missing a kid here or there (due to prom) that may’ve put us over the top.”
Apollo-Ridge’s team title was the first in Desiderato’s 19-year coaching tenure, and it came as a surprise to everyone in the Vikings’ camp. Athletes and coaches alike admittedly didn’t expect it.
“I’m just going to be honest, no,” Klingensmith said. “You see Indiana. It’s a very big school. … They were killing it on the track events, but I think the combination of our jumpers and throwers getting lots of first and second places won it for us.”
“I was (thinking) we’re going to try and get second because Indiana’s always been the superpower of this meet,” Dunmire said. “But everything went right and we got first.”
“I didn’t. I didn’t,” Desiderato said. “Too many things have to go right in order for you to get that kind of score, especially against Indiana. There are some other fine teams here, too, but they’re always —that’s the team that we just can’t beat.
“We had to have everybody firing on all cylinders, and today, that happened. It happens a couple times in your career if you’re fortunate. Very pleased with these kids, and hopefully they’ll use this as a good springboard to get to better WPIAL times, better distances, but this is a big boost for our school.”