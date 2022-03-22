IUP and Hillsdale are in unfamiliar territory.
Tonight’s opponents in the third game of the NCAA Division II Elite Eight have studied each other and seen things and learned things, but the situations the other presents are hard to simulate in practice.
IUP is going to defend against a motion offense it rarely sees in its conference. Hillsdale is going to see a switching man-to-man defense it rarely sees in its conference.
Hillsdale coach John Tharp got a taste of what his team is in for last year when the Chargers played a schedule and made the NCAA Tournament, which was conducted with fewer teams while IUP and the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference sat out the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hillsdale, from Michigan and the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, went 21-3 and played in the NCAA Atlantic Region bracket — the same region as IUP — when teams were moved around to fill out the tournament field. They played at West Liberty (W.Va.) and beat Mercyhurst, one of IUP’s PSAC rivals, and lost to the host in the championship game.
As this year’s No. 7 seed in its first Elite Eight, Hillsdale (23-7), the Midwest Region champion, drew No. 2 IUP (32-2), the Atlantic Region champion with a 17-game winning streak. Hillsdale made the Elite Eight after losing to Cedarville (Ind.) in the first round of its tournament. The Chargers opened the regional tournament by beating Cedarville and rolling to the title.
“We knew how talented they are and the success they’ve had,” Tharp said of IUP. “When we saw Mercyhurst and then saw IUP on film, first we saw they’re incredibly well-coached, and some of the switching they do reminds me of Mercyhurst’s style a little bit. … Cedarville (Ind.) plays a matchup zone, and IUP’s is a switching man-to-man. So you see pieces of it, but you don’t see the whole thing.
“Then look at what they do offensively, we’ve faced some athletes, but that’s a totally different thing. The first time we watched them on film you can see they can beat you a lot of different ways: exceptional guard play; and the big kid in the middle is really special; and guys off the bench have given them good minutes.”
IUP coach Joe Lombardi compared Hillsdale to Pitt Johnstown, its conference opponent.
“I’m a little concerned because they’re a little bit different than what we’ve faced all year long,” Lombardi said. “On offense they run pure motion. A lot of guys can shoot the ball, and they have a great inside post player. They’re a little comparable to Pitt Johnstown, but their motion offense is a little bit more sophisticated, let’s say, so it’s a challenge for our defense. We switch 1 through 4, and the guys really have to communicate and anticipate some stuff and react.
“The problem when you play a team like that is it’s a different style than what we’ve been playing and there’s a learning curve, and you can’t simulate it well in practice the way Hillsdale has for a hundred practices. That concerns me a little bit.”
The Chargers run their offense through Patrick Cartier, a 6-foot-8 junior forward in the mold of IUP sophomore Ethan Porterfield. Both can score inside and out, with Cartier averaging 22 points per game and Porterfield 17.
“He’s as old-school player as you can get,” Tharp said of his forward. “His footwork is outstanding. We can throw it inside, and in today’s game, that’s not seen very often. We’re pretty old school with how we play, and that has to be our formula for our success.”
IUP enters tonight’s game riding three more honors. On Monday, IUP’s Armoni Foster and Porterfield were named to the NABC Atlantic District teams, and Lombardi was named the Coach of the Year. For Lombardi, it marks the third straight time IUP has had a season that he has earned the award. Foster was a first-team selection and Porterfield a second-team pick.
“The biggest thing is to have these guys play loose,” Lombardi said. “How the tournament goes, how the game does not define our season or who we are. So many teams get into this arena, and the biggest thing as a coach is to get them not to put much emphasis on performing or winning. We want to stay with the process and stay in the moment and play for each other, and when you play for each other, you tend to be less nervous because you feel like you’re doing it together. When you start playing for yourself it can become expectations, and that gets you out of your comfort zone. I think that’s more important than X’s and O’s.”