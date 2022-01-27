The IUP Crimson Hawks are looking for inspiration.
IUP got back on the winning track Wednesday night, beating Edinboro, 76-67, in an uninspired performance at the KCAC. IUP improved to 16-2 overall and 10-2 in the PSAC and moved back into a first-place tie with Pitt Johnstown, which beat the Hawks Monday night and lost to Mercyhurst Wednesday night. Mercyhurst visits IUP on Saturday afternoon.
“We weren’t inspired tonight,” coach Joe Lombardi said after the 350th win in 16 seasons at IUP. “I thought we would be inspired. They were excited, but not inspired. I’ll be real clear like I was with them: Good teams are coach-driven and great teams are player-driven. We have a good team — everybody can see that — and we’re on pace to win 20 games, so I guess that makes you a good team. But to reach that next level in the league, like Mercyhurst, which we have coming up, and Johnstown and Slippery Rock, you have to be inspired from the get-go and play with a certain degree of hunger. We have wonderful young men that we’re blessed to have in our program, but they have to have a greater fire. We have guys that can provide it, and if they step forward, we can become a great team.”
IUP shot a season-high 46 3-point attempts, the second most in a game in school history, and connected on 16, which was enough to hold off Edinboro (5-10), which was playing without two starters. IUP shot 38 percent overall (27-for-71) and committed only 11 turnovers.
The Hawks took an eight-point lead into halftime at 32-24 and made their first six shots of the second half to stretch the margin to 19 points at 46- 27. IUP went cold after that, missing nine straight shots, and Edinboro later went on a 15-3 run to cut the margin to seven at 51-44.
The Fighting Scots went on to pull as close as six points at 61-55 at the end of a 9-3 run.
IUP stretched the lead back to 12 at 71-59 going down the stretch.
Dave Morris and Armoni Foster combined for 46 points on the strength of 11-for-25 shooting from 3-point range. Ethan Porterfield scored 10 points to go with 11 rebounds and six of IUP’s 11 blocked shots. Foster also handed out eight assists and grabbed seven rebounds.
Deontae Robertson led Edinboro with 17 points. Terrence Morris added 15 and Jaryn Simpson chipped in 12. The Fighting Scots were missing two starters who combined to average 24 points per game.
“We’re grateful for the ‘W,’” Lombardi said. “We don’t take anything for granted. We’re fortunate. We have a lot health issues right now that we’re struggling through. I don’t want to make excuses because it’s something you’ve got to play through.”