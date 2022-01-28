As the final tenths of a second on the final play of the first half ticked away, after watching his team’s last possession devolve into something you might see in an elementary game, IUP coach Joe Lombardi made a beeline for the hallway leading to the locker room, and pity anyone who stood in his way.
Pity his team, too, which was about to suffer his wrath.
Lombardi, with 40 years in the profession, has been around long enough to know that a coach can give his team all the fuel for the fire, but the players carry the torch. As he puts it, “Good teams are coach-driven, and great teams are player-driven.”
He’s looking for someone to strike the match and light the path to greatness.
On Wednesday night, after his team frittered away a big lead rather than build on it against what should have been an outmanned Edinboro team absent two starters, it looked like IUP caught some fire. After the halftime chat, the Hawks made their first six shots of the second half and restored the big lead. Then they frittered it away again.
Eventually, IUP finished off a 76-67 win that Lombardi called “a failure” and improved to 16-2 overall and 10-2 in the PSAC, which is good enough for first place with third-place Mercyhurst (17-3, 11-3) coming to town Saturday for a 3 p.m. tipoff.
“To reach that next level and beat some of the better teams in the league, we have to be inspired from the very get-go and play with a certain degree of hunger,” Lombardi said. “We have wonderful young men that we’re blessed to have in our program, but we have to have greater fire. We had Malik (Miller) and Chucky (Humphries) a couple years ago, and they provided so much fire. We have guys that can provide it and are capable of providing it even though it might not be totally in their nature, and if they step forward, we can become a great team. And I have to do a better job of figuring out how we can get that done too.
“It always falls back on the coach because you always have different talents and personalities, and as a coach you have to figure out how to get the best out of them or you don’t. I haven’t up to this point. Hopefully, we can grow from what I consider this failure — they outrebounded us, outworked us, outhustled us. They played more inspired.”
Edinboro scratched five players, including two starters who account for a combined 24 points per game.
“This game should never have been in question,” Lombardi said, “and they took it into the final four minutes. Hopefully, it lets our guys know some teams might be good enough to just show up, and we’re not good enough to just show up. We’ve got to get ready every day in practice. It’s a grind. Not a lot of teams can handle the grind. You have to get up for this game, get up for that game. … That will be the deciding factor, and the results will dictate whether we’re up for the grind and whether I can do a good enough job to get the best out of them.”
IUP shot 46 3-pointers, the most in a game since 48 were launched against Shippensburg 22 years ago. Some were deep, and the overwhelming majority of those missed in a season a year after the 3-point line was moved back from 20 feet, 9 inches to 22-1¾ and players tend to shoot a foot or two beyond that. Rather than run another 10 or 15 seconds of offense, IUP settled for 25-foot 3s against a zone defense.
“We ran into ourselves in the first half and took tougher 3s than we needed to,” Lombardi said after he improved to 350-105 in 16 seasons at IUP. “The second half we came out and got our toes on the line. This is a longer line, and it’s an adjustment for our guys this year, as it is for every other player. We have to get near the line. We can’t make NBA 3s. That’s 2-3 feet behind the line. We’re a bad shooting team from NBA range.”
IUP is shooting 36.5 percent from 3-point range. They went 16-for-46 (34.8) against Edinboro.
“The second half we adjusted,” Lombardi said, “and Armoni (Foster) and David (Morris) made two or three in a row, and they’re very good shooters when they’re near the line.”
Now, the coach is looking for his players to step up the line, literally and figuratively.
“On great teams, players have to be like assistant coaches every day — on practice days, on off days, on game days,” he said. “That’s a heavy responsibility, and that’s what separates teams. When you’re able to get that, then you have a team that develops consistency, a team that develops greater passion. And it’s not like they’re doing a bad job with it, they can just do a much better job. We just need to do a better job.”
Mercyhurst, ranked 21st, comes in after throttling Pitt Johnstown, 90-61, on Wednesday. Pitt Johnstown (14-4, 10-2) held off IUP, 70-68, on Monday. IUP won at Mercyhurst, 70-67, on Jan. 12.
Afterward Saturday’s game, IUP is holding its annual Faith Night.
“Fellowship of Christian Athletes does a wonderful job organizing the event,” Lombardi said. “We had up to 400 people the last time we had it. Some student-athletes speak about their experiences with their faith and how it impacted their lives in a positive way, and some coaches speak also. So it’s not only a top-25 matchup, you have the opportunity afterward to experience something, and the nicest part is the young kids in the audience listening to college kids and gaining some strength from their experiences.”