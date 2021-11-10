United and Blacklick Valley are joining forces on the football field.
On Tuesday, the United and Blacklick Valley high schools voted to join their football programs. The schools will officially compete as the United Valley Lions, but the traditions of both schools will be maintained and celebrated under the new agreement, according to a statement issued at Tuesday’s United School Board meeting.
According to the agreement, games will be played at the home fields of both organizations, with three home games per year at United’s Thomas J. Madill Field and one to three games in Nanty Glo at Lloyd McMullen Memorial Field.
“It’s not really a financial issue, it’s a numbers issue, a players numbers issue,” Dr. Barbara Parkins, the United district superintendent, said. “We’ve seen fewer students going out for football, and for safety reasons it’s always good to have more players on the team, so Blacklick was experiencing the same thing as we were and we started to talk about the possibility of playing together.”
A statement released by the district detailed some plans of the agreement.
“Both school boards and administrations recognized the importance of celebrating all of our students,” the statement said. “In this way, Blacklick Valley will be able to host homecomings and senior nights that will continue to allow that community to gather in the way that they know best celebrates their school and students.”
The team also will have a combined coaching staff. United will continue to employ the varsity head coach and two varsity assistants as well as the junior high head coach and one assistant. Blacklick Valley will hire and pay two varsity assistant coaches and one junior high assistant.
“This arrangement will allow the Blacklick Valley community to help guide that process as well as to ease the transition for all students to play at their highest ability level by providing continuity for both sets of students,” the statement said.
Other considerations that remain under discussion are uniform design, but according to the statement, “both districts are committed to ensuring that both traditions are represented. Furthermore, band and cheer squads will be working together to determine the best methods for combining for various aspects of their Friday nights.”
Both teams have struggled with participation in recent seasons. Blacklick Valley is coming off a one-win season, and United is coming off a winless season.